‘Me Time’? Make that ‘Flee Time’

There’s a scene in “Me Time” where Kevin Hart’s character gives mouth-to-mouth resuscitation to a tortoise. Yes, that’s right, a tortoise. The scene is supposed to be, you know, funny. It lasts about a minute. In a sense, Hart spends 102 minutes trying to give mouth-to-mouth resuscitation to “Me Time.” Yet not even Hart’s sheer, headlong Kevin Hart-ness can do anything for this loud, coarse, flaccid comedy.

“Me Time” starts streaming on Netflix Friday. Writer-director John Hamburg, probably best known for writing “Meet the Parents” and its sequels, gets the credit. Or blame.

Hart plays a stay-at-home dad, Sonny. He and his wife, Maya, have two elementary-school-age kids. A workaholic architect, Maya’s played by the marvelous Regina Hall. Her talents are even more wasted here than Hart’s are. Next week “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.” opens, and you can see just how good Hall can be. Or, even better, stream “Support the Girls” (2018).

Mark Wahlberg (left), a tortoise with respiratory issues, and Kevin Hart in "Me Time." Saeed Adyani/Netflix via AP

For “Me Time” purposes, the most important relationship in Sonny’s life is with his lifelong best friend, Huck Dembo. (That name is almost as weird as the tortoise respiration, isn’t it?) As played by Mark Wahlberg, Huck is a dimmer, even more dubious version of the dude he plays in the two “Ted” movies.

Two big events loom: school vacation week and Huck’s birthday. Instead of the entire family going to visit Maya’s parents, she proposes that Sonny stay home to have some “me time.” This frees up Sonny to attend the birthday party. “We’re going to get primal,” a delighted Huck announces. “I promise you, this will be the best week of your life.”

“Primal”? The celebration is in Death Valley. “Week”? When Huck throws a party, he really throws a party. He’s even rented a bus to transport the guests. They’re quite the crew: male and female; young and not-so-young; various races; everyone constantly grinning. It’s like an audition for a beer commercial.

Kevin Hart (left) and Mark Wahlberg in "Me Time." Saeed Adyani/Netflix via AP

Death Valley isn’t where the tortoise is encountered. “Me Time” has additional destinations on its itinerary, and they do not include the Comedy Hall of Fame. What the movie lacks in wit it makes up for with variety. There are masturbation jokes, porn jokes, excrement jokes, penis jokes, breast jokes, fart jokes, vomit jokes (visual as well as verbal). Because Sonny’s a devoted dad, there are also family-related jokes, about pets, minivans, Lego, and suchlike. One of the Lego jokes doubles as a penis joke. (Don’t ask.)

In fairness, “Me Time” does have one very clever joke, involving Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.” Unfortunately, it doesn’t come until almost 90 minutes into the movie. Good as that joke might be, it’s not worth sitting through all that precedes it. Well before then, “Me Time” has become “Flee Time.”

★

ME TIME

Written and directed by John Hamburg. Starring Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg, Regina Hall. Streaming on Netflix. 102 minutes. R (some sexual material, language, brief drug use)

Mark Feeney can be reached at mark.feeney@globe.com.