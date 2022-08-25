MoviePass rises from the rubble. You have until Monday to sign up.

The company’s cofounder, Stacy Spikes, who bought the business out of bankruptcy last fall, announced the reboot this week.

The ballyhooed ticket service that went bust in 2019 by offering subscribers the chance to see a movie a day for a fee as low as $9.95 a month is being relaunched on Labor Day.

Introduced in 2011, MoviePass grew to more than 3 million subscribers, but the company’s too-good-to-be-true business plan proved unsustainable. The company bet, wrongly, that more people would subscribe to the service than would actually use it, and MoviePass’s parent company, Helios and Matheson Analytics, eventually declared bankruptcy, unable to pay for all the tickets being redeemed at theaters.

“A lot of people lost money. A lot of people lost trust,” Spikes said at the relaunch event, held at Lincoln Center in New York. “There were a lot of people who were hurt and disappointed, and I was one of those people who was disappointed and hurt, too.”

Thursday, MoviePass opened a waiting list at moviepass.com for people wanting to subscribe to the new service. It’s free to sign up — only an e-mail address and ZIP code are required — and the list closes Monday. The company said people will be notified on Sept. 5 (Labor Day) if they’ve made the cut.

Pricing details are still TBD, but a company representative confirmed a Business Insider report this week that there will be three tiers — in the range of $10, $20, or $30 a month — with each option giving users a number of credits to use each month to see movies. Not surprisingly, the days of unlimited movies are over. It’s not clear yet which movie theaters, or chains, will engage with the new MoviePass, but the company says it already has partnerships with about 25 percent of theaters across the country, so film fans in major cities should be able to find a participating theater.

Users will receive a MoviePass card, resembling a credit card, in the mail, and they’ll be able to use it to buy tickets at any theater that accepts MasterCard. Or they can order tickets through the MoviePass app.

The story of MoviePass’s spectacular rise and fall has attracted the attention of Hollywood. Word is Mark Wahlberg’s nonfiction production company, Unrealistic Ideas, is developing a docuseries based on Business Insider’s previous reporting on the company’s collapse.

Wahlberg’s company also produced the Emmy-nominated HBO docuseries “McMillions.”

