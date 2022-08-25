Pete Davidson draws Joe Pesci back to TV for ‘Bupkis’

Pete Davidson — professional center-of-attention, man-toy, and, oh yeah, comic — is coming back to series TV after leaving “Saturday Night Live” in May. He is co-writing and starring in “Bupkis,” a half-hour Peacock comedy that’s a fictionalized and heightened version of his life. “SNL” honcho Lorne Michaels is one of the executive producers.

The big news is that Davidson has managed to draw Joe Pesci out of semi-retirement to play his grandfather. In 1999, the Oscar-winning actor, known for his work with Martin Scorsese as well as comedies including “Home Alone” and “My Cousin Vinny,” said he was going to pursue a music career and enjoy life away from the camera. Since then he has made a few movies, including “The Irishman,” but he has kept a low profile. “Bupkis” will be his first regular TV role since the short-lived “Half Nelson” in 1985.