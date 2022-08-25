Resolute in the face of health challenges, Michael Tilson Thomas returns to Tanglewood

Last July, Thomas, then 76, was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a notoriously aggressive form of brain cancer. He has been battling hard, having undergone surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy. The cancer, he says, is currently at bay.

MILLBROOK, N.Y. — Tanglewood seasons come and go but this summer’s final BSO performance on Sunday afternoon will not be business as usual. Michael Tilson Thomas, the transformational music director of the San Francisco Symphony for a quarter-century and one of the field’s leading lights, will be on the podium for the season-culminating performance of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony. In normal times, it is a work he performs like few others can. Yet this year, it seems safe to bet, there will be something extra behind the notes.

Advertisement

The news was nonetheless shocking for his many admirers in the classical world and beyond, and Thomas’s own boyishly ebullient musical personality has made it all the more difficult to grasp. He first leapt to national attention in the 1970s as the brash and brilliant assistant conductor of the Boston Symphony Orchestra. Over the years, even as new orchestras were founded, halls were constructed, and Grammys piled up, he has retained the same perennially youthful spirit and, in his music-making, a joyful sense of spontaneity.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

As a conducting fellow at Tanglewood in the late-1960s, Michael Tilson Thomas leads the TMC orchestra. BSO Archive

Determined to forge ahead, Thomas has an ambitious agenda in the coming season, with performances scheduled in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Cleveland, New York, and Zurich. Yet he has also begun cutting back on his commitments and has stepped down from his directorship of the New World Symphony, the extraordinary training orchestra for early-career musicians that he helped found 35 years ago. “I’m planning more time,” he wrote in March in a letter addressed to friends and shared with the press, “to wonder, wander, cook and spend time with loved ones — two legged and four. Life is precious.”

Advertisement

That sense of quiet appreciation mixed with a fierce resolution to continue on with his life’s work were both present as Thomas sat for an interview with the Globe last week in Millbrook, N.Y., where he was relaxing for a few days with his husband and friends before making his way to Tanglewood.

Sitting by a window full of afternoon light, poking at a late-summer salad and a pastrami sandwich, Thomas ranged widely over past decades. He initially seemed keen to disperse any potential heaviness by slipping into raconteur mode, complete with favorite accents he has always loved to mimic. He comes by his theatricality honestly: his grandparents were Boris and Bessie Thomashefsky, celebrated pioneers of Yiddish Theater in America, a heritage he has honored and explored in his own work.

Michael Tilson Thomas as a boy with his grandmother, the Yiddish theater pioneer Bessie Thomashefsky, and his father, Teddy. Courtesy of Michael Tilson Thomas

But on this occasion, between his animated stories, moments of silence slipped in, followed occasionally by a passing reflection on the present moment.

“I sort of imagined,” he said, “because people in my family, particularly my father’s family … they all went on into their late 80s and 90s, and I’ve lived a pretty controlled and clean life compared to a lot of other people. … And now here I am in my 70s facing quite a number of health challenges.”

Those challenges led to a period of several months away from performance last year, a time of intensive treatment during which it seems Thomas took nothing for granted about what lay ahead. When he returned to music-making this fall with guest appearances at the New York Philharmonic, it was, according to those present, a deeply emotional occasion for the audience and the conductor alike. “It was a joyous experience,” he said. “It just felt really wonderful that I could still do it, and that I was also, maybe because of the hiatus, more focused and perhaps a bit more patient and appreciative.”

Advertisement

Michael Tilson Thomas leading the Boston Symphony Orchestra at Tanglewood in 2018. Hilary Scott, BSO

Thomas noted that his own musical tastes have been shifting in this current chapter of his life. “When I started out there was a lot of storm-the-battlements kind of music, or else contemporary music that was very edgy or abstract.” Indeed, as a teenager growing up in the San Fernando Valley, at a time when Los Angeles was filled with European emigre musicians, Thomas became a go-to pianist for the famed Monday Evening Concerts, a site of avant-garde experimentation whose ethos had been forged by the local presence of both Schoenberg and Stravinsky.

As he made his way in his career, Thomas kept up his interests in music’s contemporary edges, to the point of almost sparking a “Rite of Spring”-style riot in 1973 while performing Steve Reich’s “Four Organs” on a BSO program in Carnegie Hall. In later years, his championing of the homegrown tradition of American mavericks — including John Cage, Conlon Nancarrow, Lou Harrison, Meredith Monk, and many others — would become one of the defining facets of his tenure as music director of the San Francisco Symphony.

Advertisement

But more recently, he said, “I’ve just found that my attention is drawn primarily to lyrical, quiet, sensitive moments in music.” Mozart, Debussy, and Schubert are currently among his lodestars — and he has a new fondness for Fauré. He added that, ironically, assembling a performance of knotty avant-garde scores full of loud and bracing music can actually be easier these days — because the music’s perspective is more consonant with our times. It’s much harder, he said, to coax 100 musicians with just a few rehearsals into conveying the spacious, graceful essence of a Schubert mass or a Mozart symphony, music born of a very distant time and place.

Schubert’s music in particular has been speaking deeply to Thomas of late, especially the composer’s songs. In that vein, he relayed the story, at once poignant and somehow Thomashefskian, of being asked by his medical team which music he would like played over the course of his five-hour brain surgery.

The playlist he assembled, in keeping with his recent sensibilities, skipped the Stockhausen in favor of classical works in a quieter and more reflective vein. After the procedure (which went well), the music he had handpicked was playing in the recovery room. As the fog of the anesthesia began to clear, he found himself listening to the exquisite middle section of Schubert’s song “Der Hirt auf dem Felsen” (“The Shepherd on the Rock”), a point at which the textures thin out and the music turns especially luminous. As the harmonies finally shifted around the word “einsam” (lonely), Thomas couldn’t help himself and let out a gasp from the beauty of it all.

Advertisement

Instantly, three nurses wheeled around with alarm. Was he OK? How was his heartbeat? Should his oxygen be checked? No no no, he clarified, the sigh had just slipped out because, he tried to explain, “it was all about the music.”

As it has always been for Thomas. He has been everywhere, led everything, and known everyone. In his stories, Copland (whose formidable Third Symphony he leads at Tanglewood on Saturday) is referred to simply as “Aaron”; Thomas was mentored by Leonard Bernstein; he worked closely with Stravinksy and studied composition with Ingolf Dahl, a Stravinsky protege. (The architect Frank Gehry was once his baby-sitter.) His ears have always been open to a wide range of music — he has collaborated with Sarah Vaughan, Audrey Hepburn, and Metallica — and his own compositions, to which he’s been returning frequently of late, reach across toward the sophisticated musical theater tradition of Bernstein and Sondheim. (He shared the lyrics he had written for one song which opened “I made a bunch of wishes and they all came true.”)

Composer Aaron Copland speaks with Michael Tilson Thomas at Tanglewood. BSO Archive

These days, despite having stepped back from the New World Symphony, Thomas has not stopped trying to influence musicians coming up the ranks. In May he delivered the commencement address to the graduating class at the Juilliard School, a speech that, without skimping on the the obligatory hallmarks of the genre (“You did it! Bravo!”) also dispensed some clear-eyed advice, encouraging students to evaluate their art in terms much broader than whether they had hit all the notes. “For me,” he said to the students, “the most profound question is what happens after the performance. What’s left when the music stops, when the curtain falls and lights go off? What do people take away with them? What did we, as artists, do to make the souls of our audience richer, fuller, and more compassionate?”

Thomas, it appears, has not stopped asking those questions of himself. And as he continues to ponder the answers, whatever else his creative activities of the moment may be accomplishing, they seem to be benefiting his health. “I think everyone, including the entire medical profession, is astonished at how well he’s hanging in there,” said Jamie Bernstein, a longtime friend who met Thomas as a teenager when he was getting to know her father. “But because usually glioblastoma gives you six or nine months, while they’ve been able to hold it at bay so much longer, it still becomes this maddening Sword of Damocles. He can hang in there but he doesn’t know how long it will last.”

In that context, each of Thomas’s various guest appearances this season have been deeply meaningful. He often brings his own set of orchestral parts, full of markings that reflect his interpretive perspective as it has evolved over the years. Recently he has been re-marking many of these parts to bring them in line with new insights. “There are just so many more things I’m seeing now,” he said.

Not surprisingly, the ensembles he has been visiting have also been particularly responsive. Gary Ginstling, executive director of the National Symphony Orchestra and a close colleague and friend of Thomas’s for decades, recalled the rare dynamic that took shape during Thomas’s two-week visit to Washington, D.C., in March. “There was this special unspoken yet undeniable recognition from our musicians of the significance of these concerts, of having him here on the podium,” he said. “And they played their hearts out for him.”

In many ways Thomas’s return to Tanglewood this weekend, his first local performances since 2018, represent a return to where it all began. He arrived in 1968 as a student at the Berkshire Music Center. BSO bassist Larry Wolfe, also a student at the time, still recalls his first impressions.

Conductors Michael Tilson Thomas and Seiji Ozawa backstage at Tanglewood in 1971. BSO Archive

“There are people who own the room when they’re in it, and then, in the case of Michael, he was the room,” said Wolfe. “His piano abilities, his retention of scores, just being able to hold everyone in thrall with his talents as this Bernsteinian presence, it was amazing.”

In a happy coincidence, Wolfe will be stepping in as principal bass in this weekend’s performance of Beethoven’s Ninth because bassist Edwin Barker is on sabbatical this summer. On Wednesday, he and Thomas spoke privately on the same spot where they had met over half a century ago. “I told him I admire him to no end for how he’s fighting back,” Wolfe said.

The bassist added that his admiration is widely shared by his colleagues, and predicted anything but a standard-issue performance this weekend. “I think we will rally and exceed ourselves, for the right reason and for the right person,” he said, then quickly corrected himself. “No, it’s not that ‘I think’ we will. Having played in this orchestra for 52 years, I know we will.”





BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor

At Tanglewood, Aug. 27 and 28.









Jeremy Eichler can be reached at jeremy.eichler@globe.com, or follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Eichler.