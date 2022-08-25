With warm regards, a look back on summer’s best TV shows and performances

SIMPLY THE BEST: The series that blew me away was “Black Bird,” a six-episode story adapted by Dennis Lehane from James Keene’s memoir “In With the Devil.” The well-acted Apple TV+ chiller stars Taron Egerton as a slick guy busted for drugs and guns who’s given a chance for early release. All he needs to do is lure a serial killer — Paul Walter Hauser’s Larry Hall — into a confession. At moments a bit like “Mindhunter,” it’s a look at a man developing a conscience.

As summer begins its slow fade into fall, it’s time to review the situation. It was a hot season, outside and, unless you were bingeing “The Bear” at the beach, inside. None of the new shows I’m mentioning will be up for Emmys in September; the eligibility deadline was May 31. But a number of these titles are deserving, and I’m already looking forward to featuring them on my year-end Top 10 list.

Advertisement

Ayo Edebiri in "The Bear." Matt Dinerstein

[CHEF’S KISS]: I’m so glad people found “The Bear,” a drama starring Jeremy Allen White as Chef Carmy Berzatto. It’s about the changing culture in a Chicago restaurant, as the grieving Carmy takes over his late brother’s beef joint and tries to improve it. A great acting ensemble (especially Ayo Edebiri as Carmy’s new hire), lots of dynamic camerawork, and a fast pace also elevated this Hulu series. Good job, Chef.

TITLE SEQUENCE PERFECTION: I gobbled up all 10 episodes of Apple TV+’s “Bad Sisters” — which is a must-see black comedy from Sharon Horgan that’s set in Ireland — and I never took the opportunity to skip the opening. Set to a potent cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Who by Fire” by PJ Harvey, it gives us a sophisticated Rube Goldberg chain-reaction contraption involving a glass eye, playing cards, matches, an apple, arrows, and an ax. It’s a twisted game of Mousetrap. Like the series, it’s funny, artful, and highly watchable.

Advertisement

Zahn McClarnon in "Dark Winds." Michael Moriatis/Stalwart Productions/AMC

ATMOSPHERIC TREAT: Based on the “Leaphorn & Chee” books by Tony Hillerman, the evocatively filmed and concise AMC thriller “Dark Winds,” set in the Navajo Nation in 1971, is six episodes of goodness. Zahn McClarnon, with his steady gaze and weary demeanor, leads a strong cast, playing a Tribal Police officer in the difficult position of protecting his people while having to police them. He’s working murder cases on the reservation while facing micro- and macro-aggressions against Native Americans from outsiders. Good news: It has been renewed.

THE SIGH OF RELIEF AWARD: I know there are naysayers out there who are disappointed with “House of the Dragon,” HBO’s highly anticipated “Game of Thrones” spin-off. I’m not one of them. I’m enjoying this return to Westeros, which promises to be less sprawling than its progenitor but no less compelling, as the blonde tribe of Targaryens battle for the Iron Throne looking like the second coming of the pop group Nelson. It’s not the revelation that “Thrones” was, but that kind of fresh invention is a rarity.

Ben Whishaw and Ambika Mod in "This is Going to Hurt." Anika Molnar/Sister Pictures/BBC Studios/AMC

THE HIDDEN GEM: I’m not certain many have seen “This Is Going to Hurt,” which is only available on AMC+. It’s a brilliant British drama based on the memoir by former doctor Adam Kay, and it follows his painful experiences over-working in the crowded OB/GYN ward of a hospital. As Kay, Ben Whishaw is, as usual, phenomenal, as he loses his joy, his personal life, his sleep, and, tragically, his professional excellence — but never his sharp wit. Kudos, too, to Ambika Mod as his badgered trainee.

Advertisement

WAIT WHAT? Was it just me, or did the plot of FX and Hulu’s “The Old Man” get kind of silly along the way to the finale? It was pure pleasure watching Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow, Amy Brenneman, and Alia Shawkat play out a tense international story that, ultimately, was about the meaning of fatherhood. But by the time Bridges was handing over money to Brenneman in episode five, I started rolling my eyes. Maybe I’ll get back on the train next season; it has been renewed.

Maya Rudolph in "Loot." Apple TV+

ACE MAYA DEPLOYMENT: Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard of “Forever” created the warm Apple TV+ workplace comedy “Loot,” about a billionaire divorcee who decides to run a charitable foundation. But ultimately it’s a vehicle for Maya Rudolph, and it fits her like a glove. She works mock grandiosity with the charm of Martin Short, and she’s also present and moving during some of the more emotional scenes. The rest of the ensemble is a plus, too, including Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Ron Funches, Nat Faxon, and Joel Kim Booster.

AN EVEN-MORE HIDDEN GEM: If you liked “My Name Is Earl” and “Raising Hope,” as I did, odds are you’ll like “Sprung.” The latest sitcom from Greg Garcia, and featuring the great team of Martha Plimpton and Garret Dillahunt from “Raising Hope,” it’s a zany but affectionate look at convicts released from prison because of COVID who form a Robin Hood-like criminal enterprise. Where can you find it? Amazon Freevee, the ad-supported on-demand streamer.

Advertisement

Erin Doherty in "Chloe." Luke Varley/Luke Varley/Banijay Rights Limited

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS: Amazon’s British miniseries “Chloe” offers a good story of a depressed woman who’s obsessed with the death of an always-smiling woman — Chloe — whom she tracked closely on social media. But the six-parter is made irresistible by Erin Doherty’s lead performance, as her character takes on a new identity and insinuates herself into Chloe’s life. It’s thrilling to watch Doherty — best known for her work as Princess Anne on “The Crown” — as she shapeshifts and improvises while trying to fool Chloe’s friends.

OUTSTANDING ACTOR: I can still hear Paul Walter Hauser’s unnervingly boyish and sing-songy voice in my head. As serial killer Larry Hall in Apple TV+s “Black Bird,” wearing Civil War muttonchops, he is haunting and complex. He seems harmless at first, but the more time we spend with him, the more clearly we see the hatred and anger toward women behind his glassy eyes. Brrr.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.