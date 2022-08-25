Amazon to shutter warehouses in Massachusetts

Amazon plans to close five warehouses in Massachusetts — in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield — as part of a larger effort to compensate for overgrowth during the COVID-19 pandemic. Caitlin McLaughlin, a spokesperson for Amazon, did not provide a timeline for the closures or indicate how many employees would be affected by the decision. She said workers have the option to transfer to nearby Amazon delivery warehouses that feature “upgraded amenities,” such as on-site parking and “better” break rooms. Though Amazon’s real estate footprint grew during the pandemic, the e-commerce giant is now in the process of trimming back. In an earnings call with investors in April, Amazon’s chief financial officer said that “capacity decisions are made years in advance.” Now, the company finds itself with too many warehouses and workers. “We made conscious decisions in 2020 and early 2021 to not let space be a constraint on our business,” Brian Olsavsky said. “Now that demand patterns have stabilized, we see an opportunity to better match our capacity to demand.” — ANISSA GARDIZY

INDUSTRY

Advertisement

GE selling new technology to electric truck startup

General Electric is selling new generator technology to startup Hyliion Holdings Corp. and will take a roughly 3 percent stake in the electric trucking startup in a cash-and-stock transaction. The system, cooked up by engineers at GE’s 3D printing unit, can use as many as 20 different types of fuel and will be integrated into Hyliion’s next-generation electric truck powertrain platform. Cedar Park, Texas-based Hyliion is also paying $15 million in cash for the GE assets as well as related intellectual property and some 3D-printing machines needed to manufacture the generators. The deal monetizes an invention by GE Additive, the conglomerate’s 3D printing unit built via acquisitions before chief executive Larry Culp’s tenure. The unit is housed within GE’s aviation division. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

PHILANTHROPY

Scott gives millions to child mentoring organization

Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $44 million to the Oregon-based mentoring organization, Friends of the Children, which supports children at risk of entering the welfare system by pairing them with a longtime mentor. The unrestricted gift, announced Thursday, provides $15 million to the organization’s national headquarters and splits $29 million in direct donations to 12 of the organization’s chapters from Tampa Bay to Detroit to Los Angeles. Scott’s donation nearly doubles the organization’s overall resources, since the national network’s budget for 2022 was $50 million. The gift is the latest from Scott to be made public and extends the pattern of her giving to other organizations that provide mentorship and support to children like Junior Achievement USA, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, and Boys & Girls Clubs of America. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ATHLETIC EQUIPMENT

Peloton stock up and down

Peloton shares are on a wild ride this week, running up 20 percent Wednesday on a new partnership with Amazon, then sliding 13 percent before the opening bell Thursday after quarterly earnings revealed a tough economic environment for the connected exercise equipment maker. Losses are growing faster than expected and sales slumped 28 percent compared with last year when many people were still sheltered at home and staying out of gyms. On Wednesday Peloton bikes and accessories went up for sale on Amazon.com, breaking with a direct-to-customers model that the company has employed since its founding. The company has shifted its focus to its interactive programming, relying more on subscription revenue. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

ENERGY

Major oil companies drop suits against Nigerian oil company

Shell, ExxonMobil, Chevron, and Equinor plan to withdraw multibillion-dollar lawsuits against Nigeria’s state energy company after finalizing new terms for deep-water oil production in Africa’s largest crude producer. In letters to two New York federal judges on Aug. 22, the oil majors said they had agreed to settle with the Nigerian National Petroleum Co. and will terminate ongoing litigation once the new arrangements take effect. The move came 10 days after the firms renewed leases with the Nigerian government and production-sharing contracts with the NNPC for the permits at the heart of long-running disputes over the allocation of crude. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

BANKING

BoA investing in digital

Bank of America is expanding its investments in digital channels as customers shift their transactions online in record numbers. Clients logged in to the bank’s electronic platforms 1 billion times in July and 2.8 billion times — an 11 percent increase— in the second quarter, Bank of America said Thursday in a statement. New investments will focus on areas such as budgeting and financial-planning tools, personalization of apps, and enhanced security, according to David Tyrie, head of digital banking. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MORTGAGES

Rates go up

Average long-term US mortgage rates rose this week as inflation worries remained at the fore and the slowdown in economic growth weighs on the housing market. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the 30-year rate increased to 5.55 percent from 5.13 percent last week. Last year at this time, the rate stood at 2.87 percent. The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those looking to refinance their homes, jumped to 4.85 percent from 4.55 percent last week. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

BANKING

Citigroup to close retail operations in Russia

Citigroup announced Thursday that it would wind down the retail and local commercial banking services in Russia that it had earlier hoped to sell. The bank will close 15 branches and lay off or move 2,300 workers, according to a statement. “We have explored multiple strategic options to sell these businesses over the past several months,” said Titi Cole, the Citi executive in charge of getting the bank out of a group of overseas consumer businesses that Citi calls “legacy franchises.” Citi’s exit from Russia began even before Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. The decision to try to sell its consumer banking business was originally part of a “global refresh” ordered by chief executive Jane Fraser in April 2021. Fraser had recently taken over and announced that Citi would extract itself from retail banking operations in 14 countries, including Mexico and various locations in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. After Russia’s invasion, which spurred a series of international sanctions that severed Russia’s economy from much of the global financial system, the bank stepped up its efforts to untangle its ties to Russia, vowing in March to stop taking on new clients and exit other lines of business besides retail banking. Closing its consumer and local commercial business would cost Citi about $170 million over the next year and a half, the bank said, and would cut about $1 billion from its remaining $8.4 billion exposure to the country. — NEW YORK TIMES