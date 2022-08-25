fb-pixel Skip to main content

Boston tech startup DataRobot slashes 26 percent of staff

By Aaron Pressman Globe Staff,Updated August 25, 2022, 53 minutes ago
Debanjan Saha, interim chief executive at Boston AI startup DataRobot.DATAROBOT

Struggling Boston startup DataRobot cut more than one-quarter of its workforce in its second major layoff this year.

Once valued at $6.5 billion, DataRobot has been hit by the slowing economy, falling stock prices for tech companies, and internal turmoil over executive stock sales. Chief executive Dan Wright stepped down in July and was replaced on an interim basis by chief operating officer Debanjan Saha.

“The decision to reduce our overall workforce by 26 percent was a difficult but necessary step to reorganize the company to focus on our strengths — innovation and delivering value for our customers — and position DataRobot for long-term sustainable growth,” the artificial-intelligence software company said in a statement.

DataRobot, which employed more than 1,000 people last year, cut 7 percent of its staff in May. The latest layoff was reported earlier by The Information.

Aaron Pressman can be reached at aaron.pressman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ampressman.

