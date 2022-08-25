How a Twitter account rumor led DraftKings’ CEO to fund a school for Afghan refugees

When a new school for children of Afghan refugees opened in Pakistan last week, students held up signs to thank the person who paid for their new building, books, and uniforms: Jason Robins, the chief executive of Boston-based DraftKings.

How Robins’s face ended up in Pakistan is far from a typical charity story.

It all began around Thanksgiving of last year, when people in the sports betting world were convinced that Robins had created a burner Twitter account to post favorable tweets about himself. The rumor — though amusing — was debunked by SportsHandle writer Jeff Edelstein, who confirmed the account in question (@GazipuraMo) belonged to Mo Gazipura, a retail investor who is a big fan of Robins and DraftKings.

“Robins had been getting a lot of hate, and I was just responding and defending him,” Gazipura, 34, said in an interview.

Gazipura, who lives in San Diego, said he has invested more than $200,000 into DraftKings since 2020 and now owns over 6,000 shares.

Though Edelstein proved the burner account rumor was untrue, Robins confronted him online because he thought the story’s headline (“Does DraftKings CEO Jason Robins Have A Twitter Burner Account?”) was misleading. During that exchange, Robins learned more about Gazipura, including the fact that he runs a nonprofit in Pakistan called Charity Grocer, which delivers groceries to families on a weekly basis.

Edelstein said he suggested Robins make a donation to the organization, maybe a few hundred dollars, because it would “make a fantastic follow-up story.” Minutes later, Robins transferred $100,000 to Charity Grocer.

“Honestly, I was speechless,” Gazipura said, adding that his organization typically raises $8,000 to $10,000 per year and could “never scale to handle that large of a donation.”

Robins and DraftKings did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gazipura contacted several nonprofits to see who might be able to put Robins’s donation to better use. He landed on Paani Project, which garnered attention last year for working with NBA star Kyrie Irving to build a solar water center in Pakistan.

Sikander “Sonny” Khan, founder of Paani Project, said he was taken aback after Gazipura reached out to him with the opportunity to work together.

It took less than a year to obtain permits to build the new primary school in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, he said.

Teachers’ salaries are funded for the next two years, and the school is expected to serve some 175 students over the next five.

“Just the fact that, like, this interaction on Twitter, a random misunderstanding, turned into ... a school for Afghan refugees... It’s just mind-boggling,” Khan said.

To show his appreciation for Robins’s donation, Gazipura coordinated a photo shoot with the students in Pakistan last week where they held up an image of the DraftKings CEO with the message, “Thank you Jason Robins.”

“I’m not sure that Jason expected much when he sent the $100,000 donation,” Gazipura said. “We’re just extremely thankful, and we know that the school wouldn’t have been built without him.”

Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8 and on Instagram @anissagardizy.journalism.