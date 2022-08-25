The scary success of GOP election de-liars, decarbonizing your house, Biden forgives some student loans, and a wild turkey film

Meanwhile ... it’s Wednesday, Aug. 24, the 236th day of the year. Friday is National Dog Day, one of my favorite days of the year other than any day that Trump is indicted. Sunrise in Boston was at 6:01 a.m. and sunset will be at 7:31 p.m. for 13 hours and 30 minutes of sunlight. The waning moon is 6 percent full.

NOTE: There won’t be a Fast Forward on Friday; I’ve got lateral epicondylitis, aka tennis elbow, in my right (mouse-using) arm, and have to give the arm a rest. Depending on how it improves, the newsletter may not be back until the Wednesday after Labor Day. We’ll see.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac is out with its 2023 edition and its predictions about winter weather. The Almanac folks aren’t releasing the dirty details just yet, but editor Janice Stillman offers an enticing clue: “Depending on where you live, this will be the best of winters or memorable for all the wrong reasons. One half of the U.S. will be dealing with bone-chilling cold and loads of snow, while the other half may feel like winter never really arrives.”

The Almanac isn’t releasing the full forecast until Aug. 30, so if you want to check it out before then, and read about family farms, get gardening tips (just build your own potting shed and greenhouse and barn and you’ll be fine), and try some luscious recipes, all of which use vinegar (just kidding), then you can order the Almanac here. It’s just $8.95, and if you mention Fast Forward, the price is $28.95.

What’s it like outside? Dry, hot, and humid today and tomorrow, high 80s.

Dave Epstein in the Globe: As the rain gives way to sunshine, the New England drought is still going strong for most

Hey, sport: The Red Sox embarked on a six-game run through two AL East opponents at Fenway last night, and naturally, they lost to the Blue Jays. They’ll play the Jays again tonight and Thursday, followed by a weekend series against the Rays.

Chris Gasper in the Globe: These six games represent the last chance to flip the switch and the script

Dan Shaughnessy: Some suggestions on how to fix the broken Red Sox for 2023

The NFL’s “punishment” of Cleveland QB Deshaun Watson is a disgrace. Thirty women accused him of despicable, criminal behavior: sexual assault, sexual misconduct, or coercive behavior, saying he assaulted them during massages, including pressuring some of them to perform oral sex, grabbing one woman’s buttocks and crotch, coercing them to touch him in a sexual manner, exposing himself, or moving his body in ways that forced them to touch his penis, according to The New York Times.

The NFL has suspended him for 11 games -- about 70 percent of the season -- and fined him $5 million, which is a whopping 2 percent of the fully guaranteed $230 million deal that the desperate and soulless Browns gave him. Commissioner Roger Goodell called Watson’s behavior “egregious and predatory.” Clearly, being a predator is okay in today’s NFL.

The Globe’s Ben Volin: Deshaun Watson is getting a slap on the wrist — and showing no remorse

If you’re a Globe print or digital subscriber, you can chat with some Globe sportswriters about the Patriots’ upcoming season during a special free Zoom event from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6 -- the day after Labor Day. The writers are Chris Gasper, Ben Volin, Jim McBride, and Nicole Yang, moderated by Scott Thurston. Register here.

A bunch of the top pro golfers in the world from the PGA Tour got together to talk about the threat from the Saudi-funded LIV Golf, and reportedly came away with a tentative plan for tournaments with smaller fields, no cuts, and big money.

From the Globe: PGA Tour stars unified after meeting, and pushing ideas similar to LIV

The scariest thing about this election cycle, other than the prospect of Mehmet Oz and Herschel Walker joining the US Senate, are the number of election deniers who won the Republican nomination for secretary of state in at least 11 states across the country.

To be sure, these GOP secretary of state candidates are hardly the only Republican nominees or current officeholders who have embraced Trump’s Big Lie about widespread election fraud. Here’s the present situation:

-- As The New York Times’ The Morning newsletter points out, in some states, more than half of the GOP’s major elected officials are election deniers. Attorneys general in 17 states objected to the 2020 presidential election result.

-- In Congress, almost two-thirds of current Republican House members and eight Republican senators objected to the 2020 result.

-- The Washington Post analyzed the incredible number of Republican nominees who have repeated Trump’s lies: Voters have picked more than 100 such candidates for statewide office or Congress this year, and since the majority of them are in Republican states, they probably will get elected.

The pervasiveness of those lies, and their status as a bedrock element of the Republican Party, means that democracy is in grave peril. Many of those officeholders will be in a position to easily ignore the will of voters by changing rules, refusing to certify results, rejecting electors, etc.

I don’t think enough attention has been paid to the election de-liars who are running for secretary of state. In most states, the secretary of state oversees elections. And the prospect of putting Republicans into that office who are so threatened by Trump that they would be perfectly comfortable turning democracy on its head should scare every American.

Here are some of the truly nutty Republican secretary of state nominees in several states. Arizona, Michigan, and Nevada are critical swing states.

Arizona

State representative Mark Finchem is all-in on the stolen election lies -- he was part of the insurrection at the Capitol -- but he’s long been a conspiracy quack.

He’s a QAnon adherent, spreading the nonsense that Democratic political leaders are Satan worshippers who have a secret pedophile network that molests kids, then kills and eats them in order to extract a life-extending chemical called adrenochrome. (I wonder if adrenochrome helps with tennis elbow.)

Naturally, Trump loves the guy, calling him a “true warrior” who is “willing to say what few others had the courage to say.” It’s not that they didn’t have the courage. It’s that they did have the brains.

Finchem is still spreading the lie that there was widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election in Arizona. He wants his Democratic rival for secretary of state, Marine veteran Adrian Fontes, arrested (I suppose that’s one way to win) because he oversaw the election in Maricopa County that saw record turnout and a Biden victory. Finchem also wants the current Democratic secretary of state, Katie Dobbs, who is running for governor, locked up as well.

Hmm. Locking up opponents seems to be Putin’s Assad’s Kim Jong Un’s the GOP’s solution for everything, doesn’t it?

Michigan

Biden beat Trump by more than 154,000 votes in Michigan in 2020, but that didn’t stop GOP secretary of state nominee Kristina Karamo from declaring that Trump had actually won and claiming that as a Republican poll challenger, she had witnessed fraud firsthand while watching absentee ballots being counted in Detroit.

Turns out she was ignorant of how ballot-counting worked, and there was no fraud, but in her defense, it’s common knowledge that “ignorant” and “Republican” go hand-in-hand, so there’s that.

She jumped on the Dominion-voting-machines-were-controlled-by-Venezuela bandwagon, and then claimed it was left-wing anarchists who actually stormed the Capitol to stop the counting of electoral votes because we know how ardently left-wing anarchists want to see the Orange Menace back in the Oval Office.

She’s an anti-vaxxer who doesn’t believe in evolution and likes to verbally attack people, including LGBTQ people and even couples who live together before marriage.

Trump loves her.

Karamo is running against the Democratic incumbent, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

Nevada

The GOP nominee, businessman Jim Marchant, makes no bones about the fact that he’d break the law to ensure a Republican win. Had he been secretary of state in 2020, he says, he never would have certified Biden’s victory (he won by 33,596 votes). And he has said that it’s very possible that he’d submit a slate of fake electors in 2024.

His Democratic opponent in November will be lawyer Cisco Aguilar.

Alabama

State representative Wes Allen supported the failed effort by the state of Texas to try to get the Supreme Court to overturn Biden’s victories in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

He also wants to pull Alabama out of the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC), a consortium of 33 states plus Washington, D.C., formed to help states improve the accuracy of their voter rolls and make it easier for citizens to register to vote. He calls those “leftist” goals, because apparently right-wing goals are to make voter rolls really inaccurate and to make it really hard for people to register to vote. Good to know.

He’ll face Democrat Pamela Laffitte of Mobile, a corrections sergeant in the Mobile County Sheriff’s Department who has little chance of beating any Republican in the ruby-red Heart of Dixie.

Minnesota

To be fair, GOP secretary of state candidate Kim Crockett is better known for her racist tropes than her election conspiracies.

In 2019, for example, she was suspended from her job as VP of a conservative Minnesota think tank when she said she opposed the resettlement of Somali refugees because they were “very visible” (i.e., Black), unlike “people coming from Norway” (i.e., not Black).

She apparently didn’t learn; in May she played an anti-Semitic video at the GOP state convention that the party chair had to apologize for.

That’s not to say she’s not an election de-liar. She has said that the 2020 election in Minnesota was lawless, illegitimate, not secure, and rigged.

She’ll face the Democratic incumbent, Steve Smith.

There are other election deniers who secured the GOP nod to run for secretary of state. Two are in Republican-dominated states: Diego Morales in Indiana and Chuck Gray in Wyoming.

Dominic Rapini is running in Democratic-dominated Connecticut, while Audrey Trujillo is the GOP’s choice to run in New Mexico, which is usually Democratic but sometimes competitive. The Republican candidates for secretary of state in Massachusetts (radio host Rayla Campbell) and Vermont (H. Brooke Paige) are longshots.

And governors, too: By the way, CNN’s Daniel Dale looks at another set of election deniers: the 21 GOP nominees for governor. He writes:

The Republican nominee in at least 21 of this year’s 36 gubernatorial races is someone who has rejected, declined to affirm, raised doubts about, or tried to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

And the list will almost certainly get longer when the last batch of Republican primaries is completed over the coming weeks.

The 21 candidates on the list so far have expressed varying views about the 2020 election. Some have falsely proclaimed the election stolen; some others have been evasive when asked if Biden’s victory was legitimate. Some incumbents endorsed a 2020 lawsuit that sought to overturn Biden’s win but have said little about the election since; some first-time candidates made false election claims a focus of their successful 2022 primary campaigns.

Regardless, the presence of a large number of 2020 deniers, deceivers, and skeptics on general election ballots in November raises the prospect of a crisis of democracy in the 2024 presidential election in which former President Donald Trump is widely expected to run again. Governors play a major role in elections -- signing or vetoing legislation about election rules, sometimes unilaterally changing those rules, appointing key election officials, and, critically, certifying election results.

His story, scary as it is, is well worth your time, especially his point that states that end up with conspiracy theorists in both the governor’s chair and as secretary of state are in real trouble.

Significant primary results from last night:

New York: US Representative Jerry Nadler beat fellow congressional Democrat Carolyn Maloney after redistricting threw them into the same district.

Florida: Former governor Charlie Crist -- he was a Republican back then, now he’s a Democrat -- will try to take down current GOP Governor Ron DeSantis.

Val Demings, who wants to make the jump from the US House to the Senate, got the Democrats’ nod to face Marco Rubio in November.

Joe Biden announced his plan for federal student loan debt today, forgiving $10,000 for individuals who make less than $125,000 a year. Some Democrats, including Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, had pushed him to forgive $50,000 in student loan debt. Others want it all wiped out.

About 45 million Americans owe money on student loans, and the amount they collectively owe is staggering: $1.75 trillion on federal and private student loans. The average US household with student debt owes $58,957.

The Globe has a very helpful explainer on how you can use money, tax credits, etc. from Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act to decarbonize your house and cut your contribution to planet-warming pollution.

From the Globe: How to decarbonize your home, with help from the Inflation Reduction Act

I watched a TV ad for Carvana, the used-car delivery company with the motto, “We’ll drive you happy.” Then I read this story by the Globe’s Sean Murphy: An online car sale gone wrong ends in hefty charges. Who should pay? I now know Carvana’s motto actually is, “We’ll screw you over.”

Finally, a filmmaker from Brookline (next door to Boston), intrigued by the prevalence of wild turkeys in urban areas, decided to make a documentary and asked local residents to send her videos and stories about their sightings of and encounters with the cocky fowl.

The result is “Turkey Town” by Aynsley Floyd, and Mass. Audubon is sponsoring a free showing at the Coolidge Corner Theatre in Brookline at 7 p.m. Sept. 20, followed by a panel discussion about the importance of protecting wild birds.

From the Globe: A filmmaker asked for videos of local turkeys. Her documentary about the birds is coming to Coolidge Corner Theatre.

Aysnley Floyd

Thanks for reading. Benjamin Franklin never did advocate for the turkey to be named the national bird instead of the bald eagle, but he did extol its virtues over the eagle as being “a much more respectable Bird.” E-mail comments and suggestions to teresa.hanafin@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @BostonTeresa.

