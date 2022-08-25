Finding elbow room in and around popular Zion National Park

Within an hour’s drive of St. George, one of the main jumping-off points for trips to Zion, you can ebike on gentle trails through red and white sandstone formations, mountain bike on mesas and along epic singletrack, hike into easily accessible slot canyons, and go canyoneering around the country’s largest laccolith.

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Zion National Park welcomed more than 5 million visitors last year — the most in park history and a 78 percent increase from a decade ago, according to the National Park Service — but if you’re creative, you can explore the park and surrounding area with plenty of elbow room. The region’s beauty doesn’t end at the park boundaries, and you’ll find equally stunning and lesser-traveled canyons, mountains, and geologically fascinating areas to explore nearby.

Whether you’re visiting the area to explore Zion or other parks in the region or for the 70.3 Ironman World Championship this September, consider staying in La Verkin. This small town of 4,000 is located 30 minutes from Zion, 30 minutes from St. George, and just 15 minutes from Sand Hollow State Park, a great place to cool off in the lake, watch the swim leg of the Ironman race, or even dive around a submerged Volkswagen bus and Cessna twin-engine plane.

If you prefer to be in the heart of things, head for St. George (population 95,000), which is located an easy one-hour drive from Zion. The city has fantastic restaurants and serves as a good base camp for local adventures — ones that rival the area’s national parks. Here are some suggestions on not-to-miss sites and activities in the region.

Located on the outskirts of St. George, Utah, Snow Canyon State Park contains old lava flows, petrified sand dunes, natural caves, a 200-foot arch, and stunning cliffs that change color with the shifting sun. Here, the author’s son, Sam Wright (then 9), hikes on a .5-mile trail to Jenny’s Canyon, an easily accessible slot canyon. Kari Bodnarchuk

Snow Canyon State Park

Located on the outskirts of St. George, Snow Canyon State Park offers a goldmine of easily accessible slot canyons, gentle to strenuous hikes, and a paved off-road trail for bikers. The often-overlooked park, located in the Red Cliffs Desert Reserve, contains old lava flows, petrified sand dunes, natural caves, a 200-foot arch, and stunning cliffs that change color with the shifting sun.

Spend a day exploring the many trails, including a .5-mile hike to a small slot canyon (Jenny’s Canyon) and the 3.5-mile trek through deep sand and alongside Navajo sandstone cliffs (Red Sands). Or rent a human-powered or electric bike from Bicycles Unlimited in St. George and pedal the 18-mile Snow Canyon Loop Trail. Take this mostly off-road paved trail climbs 1,000 vertical feet up through the canyon (keep an eye out for Mojave Desert tortoise) and explore sites along the way.

After a short stint on the road, follow another off-road paved path down UT Route 18 (following the final stretch of the Ironman bike leg) and loop around to the southern park entrance — or back into St. George.

Adventurers can go on a guided canyoneering trip in Yankee Doodle Canyon on Pine Valley Mountain, 45 minutes from St. George, Utah, where they can rappel down canyon walls, learn how to stem and bridge (techniques for maneuvering along canyon walls without falling), and scramble over boulders. Here, the author’s son, Sam Wright (then 9) of Ferndale, Wash., wades through a small pool in the canyon. Kari Bodnarchuk

Pine Valley Mountain

For adventurous travelers, a canyoneering trip through one of the region’s slot canyons is a must. Since guided canyoneering isn’t allowed within Zion boundaries, consider a guided canyoneering trip in the nearby mountains.

My son Sam and I did a 3-hour canyoneering tour at Pine Valley Mountain last spring with Paragon Adventures and it was nothing an athletic 9-year-old couldn’t handle — yet still thrilling for an adventurous mom. The trip took us to Yankee Doodle Canyon, 45 minutes northeast of St. George, where we completed five rappels up to 70 feet high, scrambled along red rocks — some smooth and slick, others with striations created by shifting winds and erosion — waded through pools of water up to Sam’s waist (you may end up swimming, depending on water levels), and hiked through narrow spaces where slickrock walls rose high above us. Although temperatures outside the canyon topped 90 degrees, we ended up chilled after wading through the cool waters (bring an extra layer and pack gear in a dry bag in your daypack).

The trip starts at a trailhead in Dixie National Forest, surrounded by pinyon pines and junipers. After a short forest hike, you’ll rappel down canyon walls, learn how to stem and bridge (techniques for maneuvering along canyon walls without falling), scramble over boulders and, if you’re as lucky as we were, watch the “resurrection moss” turn from black to vibrant green within seconds after a quick rain shower. You’ll also learn about the geologic history of the area.

Pine Valley Mountain, according to our guide Hyrum Collier, is a volcano that never erupted. This laccolith formed when magma from Earth’s center pushed up against existing sedimentary rock. When the magma couldn’t find a way out, it spread to the sides and found vents to escape. If you have time, hike up one of these vents — try the Cinder Cone Trail in Snow Canyon (about a 45-minute hike round-trip).

Zion Canyon Scenic Drive, an 8-mile-long paved road that follows the Virgin River from the park entrance gate to the road’s end at The Narrows. Kari Bodnarchuk

Zion National Park

A trip to the area wouldn’t be complete without a visit to Zion, but consider exploring less-visited areas of the park or popular spots in alternative ways. The park has three main section: The east side, which includes a 11.6-mile drivable stretch from the north side of Springdale to the park’s East Entrance (well worth the drive, but visit early on summer days before the crowds arrive and the temps crank up); the main canyon where the 8-mile Zion Canyon Scenic Drive follows the Virgin River from the park entrance gate to a dead end at The Narrows (in summer months, this route is only open to park and private shuttles; only visitors staying at Zion Lodge can drive their private vehicles on this road); and the more remote Kolob Canyons region. (Note: Beware of flash flooding. The park’s website warns “flash floods can occur at any time in Zion National Park and in the desert southwest. Flash floods are unpredictable. Flash floods can be deadly. Slot canyons are particularly dangerous.” For safety information and current flood risk, be sure to visit nps.gov/zion/planyourvisit and the NOAA Flash Flood website.)

One of the best ways to access the park’s bustling main canyon is by bike. We rented an ebike from Zion Guru in Springdale and spent a day exploring sites along Zion Canyon Scenic Drive. That enabled us to shake the crowds (park shuttles can be packed) and avoid dealing with the shuttle booking system (you need to book a time slot in advance and those don’t come easily). It also gave us the freedom to stop wherever we wanted to along the route and still have plenty of energy for exploring hiking trails and tucked-away spots along the way.

One of the best ways to access the main canyon in Zion National Park, Utah, is by bike (private cars aren’t allowed in the canyon in summer months). This enables visitors to avoid crowded park shuttles and explore at their own pace, as they pedal the 8-mile-long Zion Canyon Scenic Drive. The author and her son pedaled this RadWagon through Zion. Here, the author’s son, Sam Wright (then 9), stops to read a sign along the Pa’rus Trail, which leads bikers into the park. Kari Bodnarchuk

Since Sam was under 12 (the age required to ride an ebike solo), we rented a two-person RadWagon, which comfortably fit the two of us and our snacks, camera, and gear for the day (bring plenty of water); regular pedal bikes are available, too.

Bikers can enter the park on the paved Pa’rus Trail (accessed from the Zion Canyon Brew Pub parking lot). After passing through the bike/pedestrian entrance gate ($20 per person), follow the path along the Virgin River to the main canyon drive. Feel the breeze on your face as you zip along the quiet road, passing postcard-worthy views, lots of fellow bikers, and occasional shuttle buses. Beware that you must pull over and stop when a shuttle approaches from behind, since shuttles aren’t allowed to pass moving cyclists.

For those hoping to hike to Angels Landing — a towering rock formation with a notoriously narrow trail and steep drop-offs — note that Zion introduced a new permit system this year to help regulate the number of hikers on this treacherous route (if permits are sold out, you can still try to get one online the day before your planned visit).

To really leave the crowds behind, point your headlights northwest and head to the quiet Kolob Canyons area of the park, which is home to one of the world’s largest freestanding arches (spanning 287.4 feet), rock spires, box canyons with 2,000-foot-high walls, and cooler temperatures since it’s several thousand feet higher than Zion’s main visitor center.

Because of its higher elevation and orientation, it’s a great place to catch sunset views on the orange and red sandstone formations and even catch glimpses of mule deer in the fields.

Drive the 5-mile scenic and windy Kolob Canyons Road from the visitor center by Interstate 15 to a viewpoint on a ridge at the end of the road, enjoying peeks at finger canyons and rock formations along the way. Or drive from the town of Virgin on Route 9 north on Kolob Terrace Road. This twisting road climbs up to 8,000 feet as it passes stunning mesas, canyons, domes, remote cabins, and campgrounds, eventually leading you to Kolob Reservoir.

Put the St. George-Zion region on your bucket list, but make sure you use your creative trip planning so that you can enjoy the stunning scenery without anyone on your heels or wheels.

Kari Bodnarchuk can be reached at travelwriter@karib.us.

