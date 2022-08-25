Patriots placekicker Nick Folk is ‘go with the flow’ on vacation and hopes to get to Germany with his dad

Favorite vacation destination? I would have to say Mammoth Lakes, California. I grew up going there. In the winter you’ve got the skiing and all of the snow activities, and in the summer you’ve got the hiking, the fishing, and all that. We have a family house up there and that’s probably my favorite place. I love the beach, but I’m more of a mountain guy.

New England Patriots placekicker Nick Folk, who was born and raised in California, said that while he loves the beach, he’s “more of a mountain guy.” That’s why Mammoth Lakes in the Golden State’s Sierra Nevada mountains is his favorite place to vacation. Folk joined the Patriots in 2019 after Stephen Gostkowski was sidelined for the year with an injury. He led the league in scoring during the 2021 season and is showing no signs of slowing down at age 37. The University of Arizona graduate was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the sixth round of the 2007 NFL draft. After the Cowboys, he played with the New York Jets and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (briefly) before being signed by the Patriots. And while he lives locally during the football season, the veteran kicker calls Dallas home. “We’ve got a pretty good routine going. The kids have got their school and all their sports. … We didn’t want to do a semester there, then pull them out to do a semester here,” he said after a recent training camp practice. “This works for us.” We caught up with Folk, who, with his wife, Julianne, is raising their four children (twin sons, Davis and Gage, 9, daughter, Annabelle, 7, and son, Ben, 5) and the family’s two dogs — a 140-pound Bullmastiff named Hank and a 25-pound corgi named Tootsie — to talk about all things travel.

Nick Folk with his wife, Julianne, and their children (from left) Davis, Ben, Annabelle, and Gage on a recent trip to San Diego.

Favorite food or drink while vacationing? Home-cooked food. My mom loved to cook while [my brothers and I were] growing up, so any sort of home-cooked meal is my favorite. My dad’s German, so we had a lot of German food, and my kids like it, too. Home-cooked meals are always best.

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t? I would love to do a German tour with my dad. I think that would be a lot of fun.

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling? I kind of plan my vacations around football training, so I guess the big thing would be family. I love taking family vacations.

Aisle or window? Window because I sleep better when I’m able to lean up against the window.

Favorite childhood travel memory? There’s a million of them. I would say driving with my grandparents and my brothers from California to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and we stopped in Vegas, we stopped in Salt Lake City. … That was a pretty good fun memory. And my family would go up to Mammoth any chance we got. That was kind of our family spot, so trips there were the best.

Guilty pleasure when traveling? I don’t know if it’s a guilty pleasure, but I try to find one of the best restaurants in town and eat there to get a taste of the local flavor. Also, my brothers and I really enjoy craft beer, so we’ve tried a bunch of different [breweries]. I also just like trying new things from different parts of the state, the country, and the world.

Best travel tip? My wife could answer that question better than I could. I’m kind of “Let’s go with the flow” and she’s very like meticulous in the planning. It’s a good balance.

JULIET PENNINGTON