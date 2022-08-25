Puritan plans an oyster bar, and old-school Italian counter service comes to Charlestown

The menu will include classics such as chicken Parmesan, Caesar salad, pasta, homemade pomodoro sauce, and chocolate chip cookies. There will also be grab-and-go, takeout, and delivery items including subs, salads, square sheet tray pizzas, chicken fingers, and homemade garlic knots. It will be open for dinner daily starting in November.

Openings : Johnny Pomodoro’s (297 Main St., Charlestown) will open this fall, offering old-school, red sauce Italian food in a counter-service setting. It’s the brainchild of chef Johnny Burke, who also owns Johnny’s Takeaway in West Roxbury and Johnny Burke Catering. Burke spent years in fine dining, including with Barbara Lynch at the Butcher Shop and later at T.W. Food and Belly Wine Bar. During the pandemic, he launched Johnny Pomodoro as a pop-up and it was a hit.

Chef Will Gilson will open Puritan Oyster Bar (1164 Cambridge St., Cambridge) in the space next to Puritan & Company in November. Expect a full bar and oyster service and a menu that highlights seafood: crudo and tartare, lobster rolls, smoked fish, seafood dips, and salads. Puritan Oyster Bar will be open daily from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Gilson is said to be especially excited about the hot buttered lobster toast, the tuna carpaccio, and the oyster tartare.)

Outdoor feast: The Liberty Hotel (215 Charles St., Boston) must be trying to make the end of the summer a little easier to swallow because it’s hosting a lobster clambake on Sept. 15 in its outdoor courtyard, The Yard. The hotel’s executive chef Daniel Kenney and his team will prepare an oyster bar, lobster chowder, Maine lobster with butter and lemon, lobster sliders for kids, mussels with chorizo, wedge salads, corn, desserts, and more for the buffet-style feast. The cost is $105 per person with a drink ticket and $90 without. Kids are $35. Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite.com.

Date night: Back Bay brasserie Rochambeau (900 Boylston St.) has launched a Wednesday “date night package,” teaming up with the “Immersive Monet & The Impressionists” exhibit at the Lighthouse Artspace Boston (130 Columbus Ave.). Through September, the restaurant will serve a three-course meal for two for $90, and diners can use the code ROCHAMBEAU15 to get a 15 percent discount on the tickets to the show.

