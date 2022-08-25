A seafood bash, and oyster fest, and an international powwow

Celebrate the changing seasons with a lobster clambake on a rooftop in Back Bay. The Revere Hotel Boston Common hosts an end-of-summer party on its private roof on Sept. 22 with Yacht Rock classics spun by DJ J-Wall and a raw bar (with oysters, little necks, tuna tartar, and scallop ceviche), crab cake and calamari appetizers, cocktails, and a lobster clambake (complete with corn and mussels) prepared by hotel chef Sunny Chopra. Try the mini truffle bars for dessert. The event runs 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tickets: $124 per person (including tax and gratuity), which includes food, a welcome cocktail, and entertainment. www.eventbrite.com.

Don’t miss this oyster fest

Make it a seafood weekend and head to the Oyster Festival in Laconia, N.H., on Sept. 24. The full-day event, held at Bar Salida from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., includes lawn games (try corn hole, Big Jenga, and lawn darts), live music by five acoustic artists (emceed by Los Angeles-based rapper and producer Cam Meekins), and delicious food from The Lobster Trap in Bourne, Boston’s Lincoln Restaurant & Tavern, Mak’n Ends Meat from Central Harbor, N.H., and Laconia-based Fresh, which will offer oyster-themed doughnuts and smoothie bowls. The pet-friendly festival showcases East Coast oysters and New England craft beer. Admission: $15 per person (all ages and includes raffle prize entry); limited tickets. oysterfestatbarsalida.eventbrite.com.

New bike tours in Maine and Ohio

Bike along the Maine coast overlooking inlets dotted with lobster buoys and towns known for their clam shacks and sandy beaches. Or tackle the 326-mile Ohio to Erie Trail. Adventure Cycling Association has launched two new tours for 2023: A 5-day Maine Coast trip Aug. 14-18 and an 8-day Ohio to Erie Trail, June 10-17 and Sept. 17-24, 2023. The inn-to-inn Maine Coast tour takes riders through Portland, Freeport, Brunswick, and Kennebunkport, stopping to enjoy traditional Maine food and stay on an island only accessible by boat. The Ohio to Erie Trail runs north from Cincinnati’s Ohio River to the shores of Lake Erie in Cleveland. It mainly sticks to off-street trails as it winds through major cities, small towns, miles of countryside, and parks such as Cuyahoga Valley National Park. Returning ACA tours include an inn-to-inn adventure through Utah’s Zion and Bryce Canyon national parks, a fully supported and relaxing ride on Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, and an overland riding and train adventure from Anchorage to Denali and back. Prices start at $2,699 for Maine and $2,899 for Ohio. 800-611-8687, www.adventurecycling.org/tours.

Hawaii’s international powwow

Native Americans from Alaska to Hawaii gather on the lawn of Honolulu’s Bishop Museum to share aspects of their cultures, educate people, and spread a sense of positivity and inclusivity during a yearly powwow. This year’s 46th annual Honolulu Intertribal Powwow runs Sept. 10-11 with native dance performances and exhibits showcasing the diversity of native art. www.oichawaii.org.

Keep devices powered up

If you’re car camping or traveling off the grid, consider bringing Scosche’s new PowerUp 32K Portable Power Station. This compact and handy power bank has a 32,000 mAh lithium-ion battery and numerous plug-in options for charging: a 30-watt USB-C input/output port, a 20-watt USB-C port, a 12-watt USB-A port, and a three-prong 110-volt/100-watt AC outlet. That means you can charge phones, tablets, cameras, laptops, and small fans while on the go. The PowerUp also has a durable rubber exterior that protects the device while traveling, a built-in LED flashlight, a window that displays battery power, and a carrying handle. It’s a great device to have on hand for home emergencies, too. $249.99. www.scosche.com/pbpi-portable-power-station.

Possibly the world’s tiniest hard drive

OWC calls its new Envoy Pro Elektron hard drive “the fastest + toughest + mini-sized + universal portable USB C SSD in the galaxy” and it’s no joke. The device is about one-third the size of a typical smartphone (the palm-size hard drive measures just 2.1-by-3-by-.5 inches) and nearly indestructible: It’s crushproof, dustproof, and IP67-rated waterproof. The tiny solid-state drive, which is ideal for backing up travel photos and important files, works with any Mac, PC, iPad, Android, or Chrome device with a USB Type A or Type C port and holds anywhere from 240 GB ($89) to 2 TB ($269). It’s also blazing fast, transferring data up to 10 gigabytes per second. It comes with a charging cord that has a USB Type C connector on one end and a USB Type C connector and USB Type A adapter on the other. OWC offers a three-year limited warranty on the device. https://eshop.macsales.com.

KARI BODNARCHUK

Kari Bodnarchuk can be reached at travelwriter@karib.us.