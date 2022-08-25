When ‘The Bear’ meets the Mainers

This came as very good news to me. Because when I heard Max was leaving his award-winning restaurants in Brooklyn to move his family and career ambitions to the Blue Hill peninsula of Maine . . . I was, well, worried for him.

That’s how my father-in-law, a third-generation Mainer, responded when I asked him how Max Katzenberg — a beloved Brooklyn restaurateur, and an old pal — was doing with his two new restaurant endeavors: the revivals of Dennett’s Wharf in Castine and Harbor Cafe in Stonington.

It’s unbelievable . . . everyone — I mean everyone — is just so happy he’s here.

Maybe I was projecting. As a full-time Brooklynite who spends several weeks a year in Maine with my partner and his wonderful family, the transition usually takes a minute, and if I’m being perfectly honest, after a few weeks in the country, I get, let’s say, homesick-adjacent.

Like me, Max always seemed like a hard-core city person, complete with a gregarious personality and a low-key-hipster vibe. At the time of his move to Maine, he was also the GM and partner of one of the best restaurants in Brooklyn, Olmsted, and had just become a new dad, with another baby on the way.

To me, the move seemed too extreme!

While Max Katzenberg is not exactly the same as tortured soul Carmy Berzatto, of FX’s insta-hit “The Bear,” he certainly comes from that world: Michelin stars, James Beard awards, influencers, investors, A-list celebs, raging egomaniacs, epic nervous breakdowns, and, above all else, no room for the weak and no rest for the wicked.

Sure, Castine is gloriously New England and first-class all the way, and Stonington is absolutely gorgeous, but neither is New York, nor would they ever want to be. Could this life-changing decision possibly pay off for Max?

I went to Maine to find out.

Chefs Taylor Hester, Camilla Rinaldi, and Max Katzenberg of Dennett's Wharf. Handout

Before I tell you about my discoveries, let me give some back story: The first time I went to Olmsted, in 2016, I was a single mother by choice, hauling my baby from restaurant to restaurant as a food writer for New York Magazine. Restaurant-hopping with a baby in tow is not for the faint of heart, but restaurant workers like Max took care of me. It never mattered if my daughter cried. Or spilled all the tater tots. Or if I left in the middle of a meal, without saying goodbye, or even “thank you,” because I was too sleep-deprived to sit upright for another second, and had to get home for bath time and bed.

All this to say, it made me feel a little emotional when I saw that same super-mensch quality shining through as I visited Max’s new spots by the sea.

The first restaurant my partner and I visited was Harbor Cafe, in the quaint village of Stonington, a beautiful tiny town and legendary lobster port. There’s a trendy coffee shop, a few nice gift shops, and a small spillover of sophisticates who have snagged a weekend at Aragosta, the stunning beachside resort, with a famous restaurant nearby.

As soon as I walked into Harbor Cafe, I complained. I was freezing. I hate air conditioning — but that’s entirely my issue, not theirs. The warm, can-do waitress, Dana, wasn’t bothered by my brashness whatsoever, and turned it right down. Next, a 90-year-old local, eating his lobster supper alone, wearing his bib and a grimace, complained. He told Dana that he didn’t trust the mashed potatoes. He hadn’t tried them yet, mind you, but the locals in those parts don’t like to rock the boat and are always skeptical of new owners of anything. Between him and me, I could see that Max was tasked with the unenviable job of keeping the regulars pleased, and the tourists turned on.

But guess what? He’s nailing it.

Dennett's Wharf. Handout

We ordered fish tacos, fried chicken, a clam roll, fried scallops, and two pieces of pie and everything was perfect. We licked our plates. We smiled at each other sweetly. Harbor Cafe, which was always unremarkable food-wise but had striking water views, is now fresh, inspired, inhalable, and I’d argue, uniquely romantic. I’d eat there every day of the week if I could. And for the record, the mashed potatoes were heaven kissed by butter.

At the end of our meal, Max came over to sit with us. It took half a New York minute for me to ask: Are you doing OK here? Like, for real?

Food from Dennett's Wharf in Castine, Maine. Dan Rajter

“For the last year, I’ve had two sons under 2, and two restaurants under 2, and I can honestly say that I’m overwhelmed with gratitude and motivation every single day. Plus, who needs sleep?”

He went on to tell us that Stonington had been his special place for the last few years, after learning about the area while working at Blue Hill Stone Barns where the famous chef Dan Barber introduced him to, “fist-sized, ripe orange scallops … which Dan called, ‘Ingrid scallops.’”

Inside Dennett's Wharf in Castine, Maine. Handout

Barber was referring to Ingrid Bengis-Palei, a Russian poet turned legendary purveyor of seafood, who moved to Stonington in the ‘80s. “Ingrid understood the magic of the seafood here . . . she’d bring razor clams the size of harmonicas, ridiculous halibut . . . seafood I never even dreamed existed.”

From that point on, Stonington, Maine, was the most mystical place on earth to Max. When COVID hit, he and his wife retreated there, and through a series of serendipitous circumstances (including a low-ball offer on a house, which the owners shockingly accepted!), he found himself not only building a life but a potential empire.

Dennett’s was booming when I gathered there the next Saturday night in August, complete with 10 Castine-centric family members.

Prior to this evening, the last few times I ate at Dennett’s — a big, iconic, waterfront restaurant whose owners are always changing — my French fries were cold and the vibe was, shall we say, uninspired. With Max and his team running the ship since June, it’s a wildly different experience now.

The restaurant was so vibrant and buzzy when I walked in that I nearly went into cataclysmic shock.

Mussels at Dennett's Wharf in Castine, Maine. Handout

Gone were the plastic fish, mounted TVs, and stale air. Instead I saw warm-hearted and enthusiastic waitstaff, sunkissed and blissed-out couples having date nights, intergenerational families getting tipsy off Sea Breezes and sibling gossip; waitresses were hugging patrons. One joyous couple sailed in from Montecito, another from Martha’s Vineyard. A handsome staffer from Maine Maritime Academy held court with fellow colleagues. A queer couple celebrated an anniversary. Locals were giving thumbs up to old friends from across the room. And of course, there was me and my entourage, delightfully perusing the menu, while essentially high off having something cool to do in town.

Together, we ordered steamers, mussels, Caesar salad, fried green tomatoes, fish and chips, littleneck clam linguine, fried chicken, and a double cheeseburger. In my notebook, I scribbled down notes from the family like “Most delicious crouton on earth” and “Best fish & chips in Maine!”

By now you might be thinking, OK, tall right, we get it, clearly this writer is a fan of Max’s. But my partner’s family plays fair, they know their classic Maine cuisine, they have no horse in the race, and they were — I swear — swooning over the new Dennett’s.

Loaded Lobster Baked Potato from Dennett's Wharf in Castine, Maine. Handout

When I debriefed with Max a few days later, I commended him for checking all the boxes not only at our table, but with the wide range of guests surrounding us.

What’s the secret to pleasing everyone? I asked.

He took a beat. “The truth is, I don’t know. All I know is that something organic is happening here, and it’s so right, and I’m just running with it.”

As I personally ran back to Brooklyn so that my kids could start the school year, I randomly remembered the first time my daughter tried ice cream. It was at Olmsted, on a day when my arms were aching from carrying her, and I desperately needed a break from working and mom’ing. Without anybody asking, Max instinctively brought over a cup of soft serve so that I could sit back, relax, and breathe. I remember thinking that he was such a force of goodness in this crazy restaurant world.

All these years later, in what might as well be another universe, I still feel the same way.

Alyssa Shelasky can be reached at shelasky@gmail.com.