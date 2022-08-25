Boston police officers attacked in Roxbury incident; one suspect arrested

People attacked a group of Boston police officers in Roxbury on Thursday afternoon, leaving one officer with a minor injury, officials said.

The incident took place on Mount Pleasant Avenue about 2:25 p.m., according to David Estrada, a Boston police spokesman. Estrada did not have information about the events precipitating the attack, he said.

Afterward, two male suspects fled the scene on scooters, and one of the suspects later crashed into an unmarked Boston police cruiser on Burrell Street nearby, Estrada said.