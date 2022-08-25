Boston police rescue father and son from sinking boat in harbor

Officers Stephen Merrick and Garrett Boyleof the department’s marine unit, were patrolling the outer harbor around 6:35 p.m. when the Coast Guard reported that a boat with two men onboard was taking on water and sinking near the lighthouse, Merrick said in a press conference Thursday.

A 76-year-old man and his son who were lobstering in Boston Harbor were rescued by Boston police after their boat sank near Graves Light Wednesday evening, according to the department.

The father and his son, who is in his 30s, were out on their 28-foot boat, “Glory Days,” when their engines got tangled in lobster trap lines, causing the engines to die, Merrick said.

The current forced the boat into some rocks, puncturing the hull and causing water to flood in, Merrick said. The boat sank, forcing the men to abandon ship. The men called 911, but the call disconnected as they slipped into the water.

The officers received the marine radio call while they were patrolling near Georges Island and they felt they were close enough to get to the men very quickly, Boyle said.

They sped to the scene and got there about seven or eight minutes, Merrick said.

As they approached, Merrick and Boyle saw the tip of the boat just barely above the water, Boyle said. Then, they looked around for the two people reported to have been on board.

“As we looked closer, we saw something we thought was a lobster trap, about a few yards away,” Boyle said. “As we approached, it looked a little bigger and it turned out to be a blue cooler floating nearby. As we got closer, we saw two heads sticking just above water level hanging onto the cooler.”

The men appeared very nervous, tired, and weak, and struggled to keep their heads above water, Merrick said. The officers at first struggled, but were able to pull the father and then the son onto their patrol boat.

“It is dead weight — they’re very weak, so they don’t give you a lot of help when you’re trying to get them out of the water,” Boyle said.

The father was wearing a small life jacket, while the son was not but he had his arm through a life ring, Merrick said. The son said he had swallowed a lot of saltwater.

The officers did a quick evaluation of the men on the boat, before bringing them back to Boston Police Harbor Patrol to be further looked at by emergency medical technicians, he said. They were treated for minor scrapes and released, according to the police report.

The police were assisted by the Massachusetts Environmental Police, Coast Guard, Massport Fire, and Boston Fire, Boyle said.

Officers escorted the men to Admirals Hill Marina in Chelsea, the report said. The sunken boat was pulled up and towed to Thompson Island by Tow Boat U.S., police said.

The officers agreed that this rescue was the best case scenario, since the men were only in the water for 10 to 20 minutes and were so close to their boat.

“You want to get them in as quickly as possible,” Boyle said. “You may have eyes on them like, ‘Oh, we have them. They’re safe,’ but they’re not. It’s very quick. You can even be looking at them and they can drop right under.”