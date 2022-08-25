Famed hot air balloon festival ‘lifts off’ Thursday night in Maine

The calmest winds happen around 5 a.m. and 5 p.m., which is ideal for a hot air balloon flight in a mountainous area, Madore said. There will be six mass ascensions throughout the festival — three at 5:30 a.m. and three at 5:30 p.m. — during which daring riders will float up in baskets of balloons that are untethered to the ground, for about 40 to 60 minutes.

This year’s festival begins Thursday evening with a burning of a ribbon with a hot air balloon flame and a “mass ascension” of all 12 balloons at the Northern Maine Fairgrounds in Aroostook County, the northernmost county of the state on the Canadian border, according to event co-chairperson Jordyn Madore.

Once every year, six to eight thousand people pack the small northern Maine city of Presque Isle to watch the sky fill up with multicolored hot air balloons during the four-day long Crown of Maine Balloon Fest.

“Being able to watch someone who’s never seen a hot air balloon up close and never been inside of a balloon — the look on their face when that balloon leaves the ground is super cool,” Madore said. “You’re providing an experience that’s usually once in a lifetime for most people.”

The event began in 2004 under the name, “Isle Fest,” and has grown every year since, Madore said. This year’s festivities will include a painting event, farmer’s market, live music, charity all-terrain vehicle ride, and a 5k balloon chase run.

On Friday and Saturday night, there will be a “moon glow,” where the pilots will set up the hot air balloons on the ground and light their burners, which will illuminate the balloons, casting a colorful, fiery haze on the launch field, Madore said.

“It kind of looks like stained glass,” she said.

Pilots set up balloons on the ground and light their burners to illuminate them for the "Moon Glow" event at the 2021 festival. Crown of Maine Balloon Festival

In addition to the untethered balloon rides, there will also be tethered balloon rides, where the balloons ascend about 40 feet for about five minutes, while remaining anchored to the ground by tether lines, Madore said. These rides are ideal for children and those who are a bit unsure about the untethered flights, she said.

The $20 tickets for tethered rides go on-sale on Friday and Saturday at 5 p.m., according to the festival website. Tickets for untethered rides this year have sold out, but go for $200 per person. The festival itself is free to attend, Madore said.

As for the 12 balloons — they come from all over the East Coast, including Massachusetts, Florida, New Hampshire, and North Carolina, Madore said. There’s also a vetting process to make sure the pilots that attend the festival are safe, friendly, and welcoming, she said.

Madore is part of a 10-person planning committee which works all-year-round to prepare for the festival, which has a lot of moving parts, she said.

“We actually meet the following week after the festival to start planning for the next year,” Madore said.

For her, the hard work pays off when she coordinates flight reservations for those who want to celebrate and create meaningful experiences, Madore said.

“We have 50th anniversaries and we have sadder than that — Make-a-Wish sort of situations where someone isn’t doing well and being able to provide that to them… it’s really rewarding,” Madore said.

LaNiece Sirois, executive director of the Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce, has piloted tethered balloon rides in the past and has been part of the crew on untethered rides, she said.

“They put a lot of people in [the basket] and they get to hang out up in the air for a few minutes. Then, we bring them back down and bring in another group,” Sirois said. “If we didn’t have this festival, there’d be thousands of people who would not have been able to participate in something like this.”

A balloon crew prepares a hot air balloon for an evening flight at the 2021 festival. Crown of Maine Balloon Festival

The annual festival brings in tourism to the town of 9,500 people, as well, packing local restaurants, hotels, retail stores, and gas stations, according to Sirois. The numbers for sales in gas, retail, lodging, and restaurants typically shoot up around 20 to 33 percent, she said.

“We tried to book a last-minute hotel for a vendor of ours and it was not an easy task to do, so I think most places are full,” Madore said. “We also have a lot of local campgrounds that are filling up with RVs and tents.”

Governor’s Restaurant and Bakery, a local family joint slinging burgers and seafood off Highway 1 in Presque Isle, has a 25 percent uptick in sales during the Crown of Maine Balloon Fest each year, Sirois said.

And tourists don’t just stop at Presque Isle when they come to the festival — they visit surrounding towns, as well, which benefits the entire community, Sirois said.

The festival runs from Aug. 25 to 28, allowing participants to experience multiple unique activities before its conclusion.

“You just see the excitement in people’s faces. It changes them. They now have a story,” Sirois said.

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.