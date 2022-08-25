Investigators identify woman who killed father, two other male relatives before taking her own life in Lynn

The tragedy began to unfold shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday , when Lynn police received a report of a person with a gun on Rockaway Street. Officers arrived at Khosay Sharifi’s home and found her father and brother-in-law shot dead.

Investigators determined that Khosay Sharifi, 31, shot her father, Mohamad Sharifi, 66, and her brother-in-law, Sanjar Halin, 34, at 98 Rockaway St. in Lynn, according to a statement from Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office. She then shot and killed her brother-in-law’s father, Abdul Halin, 56, in his vehicle outside of 44 Laighton St. before taking her own life in her vehicle in the parking lot at Stop & Shop on Washington Street, the statement said.

Authorities have identified the victims and perpetrator of Tuesday’s triple homicide and suicide in Lynn that left four family members dead.

Minutes later, Sharifi shared a Facebook post that her sister had been a victim of domestic violence for the past 14 years and neither her parents nor her in-laws had done anything to help the situation.

In the Facebook post, Khosay Sharifi referenced her nieces and their father.

“To my sister,” she wrote in a five-paragraph entry, “I hope you start healing & actually teach your daughters that abuse is not ok as they have also witnessed him slap you. I asked how they felt about that & they said they were scared & didn’t know what to do. Let’s not pass this on to your kids as it has been passed on to you.”

In the post, which appeared at 3:06 p.m., Sharifi accused her brother-in-law of chronic abuse.

“Several months ago, I found out that my sister has been abused by her husband for 14 years (since they first met),” she wrote. “He has chocked [sic] her, slapped, kicked, swore at her & the most recent a year and a half ago has punched her in her face. . . . My parents & his parents knew all these years but have not really done much but say ‘work it out,’ ‘what will people say if you separate,’ or even victim blaming.”

Two of Sharifi’s friends confirmed that the Facebook page that contained the allegations of abuse belonged to her.

Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the Essex district attorney’s office, said “we cannot confirm, nor will we comment on, information contained in social media postings.”

Investigators later found her brother-in-law’s father dead inside a motor vehicle parked outside 44 Laighton St., officials said.

And at 4:27 p.m. — less than 90 minutes after the post appeared on her Facebook page — Sharifi was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound inside her car parked in a Stop & Shop parking lot at 35 Washington St., officials said.

The homicides and suicide are currently under investigation by the Lynn police, Essex State Police Detectives, and the Essex District Attorney’s office continue to investigate Tuesday’s multiple homicides and suicide in Lynn.

A GoFundMe page has been launched for the Sharifi family.

“We have lost four loved ones in devastating and unforeseen circumstances,” the family wrote in a statement attached to the GoFundMe page. “Time and time again, mental health is demonstrated to be such a prominent issue in society. Abuse of all types takes a significant toll on individuals affected, and leads to damage and loss in many ways. Our family was a victim of this scenario, and now two young children are fatherless. We are absolutely traumatized, heartbroken, and lost.”

