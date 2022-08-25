McKee calls for Gorbea to take down ad containing National Review article

At one point, the ad shows a Sept. 1, 2021, National Review article headlined “A Blatant, Corrupt Power Grab by Rhode Island’s Governor.” The article was written by Mike Stenhouse, a former Boston Red Sox pitcher who is now CEO of the conservative Rhode Island Center for Freedom and Prosperity and host of the “In the Dugout” podcast.

The Gorbea ad , which began running on television Thursday, blasts McKee for “pay to play politics,” and it marks the first time one of the five Democratic candidates running for governor has run an ad attacking one of their opponents in the Sept. 13 primary.

PROVIDENCE — Governor Daniel J. McKee’s campaign is demanding that Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea’s campaign take down an attack ad because it includes a National Review article written by a local conservative commentator.

“Nellie Gorbea’s decision to spread right-wing propaganda in a Democratic primary shows how desperate her campaign is,” McKee campaign communications director Alana O’Hare said in a statement. “The MAGA National Review publication, which Nellie uses in her ad, has defended ‘the big lie’ and spread conspiracies about voter fraud. If her intention is to run a campaign that represents Rhode Island values, that ad must be taken down.”

O’Hare said it’s not surprising that the only people now running negative ads in the gubernatorial race are Gorbea and Republican candidate Ashley Kalus.

Gorbea’s campaign manager, Dana Walton, said the campaign would have a response by 2 p.m. today.

Gorbea and McKee are running neck-and-neck in recent polls. McKee led with 28 percent to Gorbea’s 25 percent in a WPRI-12/Roger Williams University poll, and Gorbea led with 24 percent to McKee’s 20 percent in an earlier Boston Globe/Suffolk University poll.

Robert A. Walsh Jr., the retired executive director of the National Education Association Rhode Island, also criticized Gorbea for including the Stenhouse article in the ad.

“(Stenhouse) and I disagree about everything except our love for baseball,” Walsh tweeted. “He is a leading voice for the anti-choice, anti-labor, anti-Democratic Party movement in RI. For @NellieGorbea to quote him in her negative campaign ad is indefensible. Say it isn’t so, Nellie, say it isn’t so.”

And Guy Dufault, a long-time Rhode Island political consultant, tweeted, “The Gorbea campaign gaffe, utilizing the right wing Koch funded group in her attack ad, is what happens when out of state media firms are used. Huge mistake in a democratic primary.”

The ad shows two television news reports regarding the investigation of a controversial educational contract for up to $5.2 million that McKee’s administration awarded to ILO Group, a consulting firm that formed two days after McKee took office.

“McKee’s cronies get insider deals at our expense,” a voice-over says as the screen then shows the National Review headline.

But in the National Review article, Stenhouse is not writing about the ILO Group contract. Rather, he is criticizing McKee and the General Assembly over the states of emergencies declared and the executive orders issued during the pandemic.

“Under pressure from teachers’ unions and the radical Left to impose mask mandates on K–12 students, McKee was forced to play the ace up his sleeve and end-run the law,” Stenhouse’s article said in part. “So he declared a new state of emergency, effectively extending his unilateral emergency powers for another six months, by claiming that the Delta variant presented a ‘new’ and different emergency from the original COVID-19 virus.”

The ad shows a July 19 Boston Globe article with the headline “McKee has lowest job-approval rating among governors, poll finds.” And then the ad segues to promoting Gorbea, saying, “Rhode Island can do better.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com.