Most of Mass. still in severe drought, officials say

The monitor said Thursday that 96 percent of the state was in one of the two designations, up from 94 percent during the prior week. The data was valid as of Tuesday, and showed no respite from the drought despite two days of rain earlier in the week.

Nearly all of Massachusetts remained under severe or extreme drought Thursday, according to weekly readings put out by the US Drought Monitor , as wildfires continued to burn across the state.

All told, 39 percent of Massachusetts was in extreme drought Thursday, mostly in the eastern part of the state. The same percentage of the state was in extreme drought last week, per the monitor. Extreme drought is the second-most dire category on the monitor, behind only exceptional drought.

Under extreme drought conditions, the monitor said, crop loss is widespread, wildlife disease outbreaks are possible, and a “reduced flow to ceased flow of water is observed,” among other factors.

State Department of Conservation and Recreation Chief Fire Warden David Celino on Tuesday linked drought conditions to the 12 wildfires that he said were still actively burning in Massachusetts.

In August alone, he said, the state has recorded over 100 fires covering 240 acres. So far Massachusetts has seen 849 wildfires in 2022 covering 1,440 acres, Celino said Tuesday.

Normally, he said, the spring fire season is busy but things begin to tail off by the end of May or early June, followed by a “fairly quiet” time for wildfires in July and August.

Not this year.

“This gives you an idea of what happens when we introduce drought,” Celino said Tuesday. “So the drought story started really about mid-June. We could see the numbers increasing every day that we went by without precipitation.”

In a statement Thursday, DCR announced that Breakheart Reservation in Saugus would remain closed due to “active wildland fires,” which Celino said Wednesday spanned up to 75 acres.

“DCR staff will remain on site to instruct visitors about the closure,” the agency said in Thursday’s statement. “An announcement will be made prior to the reopening of the park. For updates, please visit the agency’s Twitter page: @MassDCR.”

The National Guard was called in to help crews attack the Breakheart blazes, and DCR thanked the guard Wednesday via Twitter.

“A big thanks to the Massachusetts National Guard (@TheNationsFirst) for their help with firefighting operations today at Breakheart Reservation in Saugus,” DCR tweeted.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency also lauded first responders for their tireless work at Breakheart.

“Incredible and ongoing Local/State team effort at Breakheart Reservation to fight the #wildfire there,” MEMA tweeted over photos documenting the response.

Meanwhile the drought conditions persist in Massachusetts despite a couple days of rain the state saw this week.

While the rain didn’t put a dent in the drought, it did help crews attack the wildfires, Celino told reporters Tuesday.

As global warming progresses, drought is expected to become more common in New England. Warmer temperatures can speed up evaporation rates and leave soil parched, and also diminish snowfall in the winter, resulting in less snowmelt — meaning less moisture — in spring. That could, in turn, make wildfires more common in the region. Drought dries out grasses and trees, making them more flammable, and can also increase the rate at which fire spreads.

On Thursday, the state Department of Fire Services noted that this week’s rain hasn’t been a panacea for the wildfires.

“Some communities have had some rain but not enough to eliminate the #WildlandFire hazard,” the DFS tweeted. “Most of MA is still in a critical #Drought. Help #Firefighters help you: use caution w/ open flames, cigs, and power equipment outside, and no fires or charcoal grilling in @MassDCR parks.”

Dharna Noor of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.





