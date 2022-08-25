‘No child should fear going to school in the morning.’ Baker unveils $40 million school safety plan.

The “significant investments” in various sectors, Baker said, “will continue to make our schools safer.”

Baker said during a State House briefing that his administration will file the proposal with the Legislature in the coming weeks.

Governor Charlie Baker on Thursday unveiled a sweeping $40 million plan to bolster school safety in Massachusetts, telling reporters the May mass shooting in Uvalde, Tex. made it “crystal clear” that officials must redouble their efforts.

Highlights of the proposal, Baker said, include matching grants for security and communication upgrades for K-12 schools and for colleges; grant funding for “multi-hazard emergency planning” for childcare providers; funding for an anonymous tipline to report potential school threats; a statewide “say something” public awareness campaign; support for ongoing emergency response training for school officials; and the creation of a comprehensive school safety website.

“It’s incumbent upon us to do all that we can to provide safe classrooms and schools for our children to learn, grow, and succeed in, and for our adults to feel comfortable in,” Baker said.

He also spoke directly to the experiences of children who may be apprehensive about going to school in the wake of news reports on mass shootings across the US.

“No child should fear going to school in the morning or feel uncertainty about how safe their building or their classroom is,” Baker said. “The initiatives we’re announcing today will certainly help support that mission.”

Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito also briefed reporters, speaking highly of the say something campaign.

The campaign, she said, will “promote those safe behaviors in schools and encourage students to speak up. It will also offer the training necessary to know when to speak up and identify these potential threats.”

The childcare grant funding is critical, Polito continued.

That funding, she said, will allow “group and school aged programs to implement safety and security improvements, as well as emergency response training for employees.”

Baker told reporters the state has been working on school safety for a number of years, but that the massacre in Uvalde, which killed 19 children and 2 teachers in May, underscored the importance of safety efforts in Massachusetts.

“We certainly believe Uvalde made crystal clear that this is something that everybody should be focused on and doing more of,” Baker said.

Also during the briefing, Jeffrey C. Riley, commissioner of the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, addressed the mental health component of school safety efforts.

“We’ve seen this growing increase in mental health challenges for students,” Riley said, adding that those challenges will impede learning if students’ most basic needs aren’t met. “So whether that’s being hungry ... that domestic incident that happens at home, or the mental health challenges that come from the pandemic and what it’s done to our kids.”

Many school districts, Riley said, have used federal dollars for additional mental health supports.

In addition, Baker and his team on Thursday highlighted the Active Shooter/Hostile Event Response, or ASHER, training program that’s already been implemented in state-run police and fire training academies, with parallel training being finalized for current police and fire personnel.

Baker called that training the best of its kind during Thursday’s briefing.

“I do believe these ASHER trainings, which are for all intents and purposes what I would describe as the gold standard at this point, are going to be the baseline for how all this training works going forward,” Baker said. “And we believe we should do as much of it as we possibly can.

Material from Globe wire stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.