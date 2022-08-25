North End parade kicks off Feasts of Santa Lucia, St. Anthony

The festivities are set to resume Friday evening with the opening of the 103rd anniversary celebration of St. Anthony’s Feast, which will continue through Sunday night.

Boston’s North End kicked off a weekend of celebrations Thursday with the opening ceremonies of the 101st anniversary Feast of Santa Lucia and a procession of the saint’s statue through the neighborhood.

It celebrates St. Anthony of Padua, a 13th-century Franciscan friar who became an evangelist for the church and a champion of social justice. Santa Lucia — also known as St. Lucy — was a Sicilian woman who was martyred by the Romans during the fourth century for refusing an arranged marriage and devoting her life to Christ.

The weekend’s attractions include the Filippo Berio Culinary Stage & Tasting Tent, where local chefs will demonstrate Italian cooking, and the Regina Pizzeria Open Air Piazza, where participants can get a slice of the local favorite.

There will be an outdoor Mass at 5 p.m. Saturday, followed by the 6 p.m. Benvenuti Parade of Italian marching bands and other participants, organizers said.

On Sunday, there will be a 10:30 a.m. Mass in St. Anthony’s honor and the feast will conclude that night with the return of the saint’s statue to its chapel.

Matteo Fodera, 5, held by his mother, Stefanie, placed his hand on the cheek of a statue of Santa Lucia during the 101st Feast of Santa Lucia in the North End on Thursday. Erin Clark / Globe Staff

