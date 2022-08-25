One person dead in multi-vehicle crash in Newburyport

One person was killed in a crash involving multiple vehicles in Newburyport on Wednesday night, according to State Police.

The agency said in a brief statement that troopers were alerted to the crash on Interstate 95 at 10:16 p.m.

“Troop A dispatch began receiving calls reporting a multiple vehicle crash on Rt. 95 north by mile marker 85 in Newburyport,” the statement said. “Responding Troopers determined one victim was deceased on scene and multiple other victims injured. Investigation is ongoing.”