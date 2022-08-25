Rhode Island spends too much to incarcerate too many people

In 2021, there were 2,144 prisoners being held by the state across six facilities. The cost per offender to the State of Rhode Island varies by facility. The Intake Service Center housed 763 inmates in 2021, at a cost of $79,482 per inmate, per year. The minimum security building housed 106 inmates, at a cost of $178,808 per inmate, per year. The medium security building housed 746 inmates, at a cost of $81,221 per inmate, per year. The maximum security building housed 359 inmates at a cost of $94,487 per inmate, per year. The high security building housed 84 inmates, at a cost of $215,753 per inmate, per year. And the women’s facilities housed 86 inmates, at a cost of $186,943 per inmate, per year.

The cost of housing inmates at the Rhode Island Department of Corrections has spiraled. In 2021, the state’s cost to house an inmate was close to $100,000 annually. The State of Rhode Island must reevaluate the Department of Corrections, make substantial changes to reduce the number of inmates overall, and implement other cost saving measures.

The cost of incarceration has risen to levels that exceed reasonable expectations. Reduction of the state’s prison population must begin with the state court system. The Department of Corrections must work hand and hand with the legislature, the Rhode Island Supreme Court, and the state attorney general’s office, to develop new and improved sentencing guidelines, and to address the detention of individuals awaiting trial.

In 2021, just over 100 inmates were housed in minimum security, at a cost of nearly $19 million. Given the high cost of housing minimum security inmates, the state must consider closing that facility and releasing nonviolent prisoners to electronic monitoring. Inmates with a history of violence should be reviewed on a case-by-case basis, and moved to medium security if necessary.

If the state could use electronic monitoring on most of the inmates in the minimum security facility, the savings could be significant. The state must establish a process to determine how many inmates might be candidates for electronic monitoring. Establishing new electronic monitoring guidelines could reduce the number of inmates housed, and the associated costs. However, the expansion of monitoring would require additional staffing.

Inmates must have support once they are released. Without it, they cannot be successful. The Transitional Services and Discharge Planning unit must reorganize, with an emphasis on reducing the 47 percent recidivism rate. A rehabilitation program with the primary goal of gainful employment for former inmates could connect with businesses throughout the state that are looking to hire. A substance abuse treatment program could be developed, as part of a shift from a mindset of recurring incarceration to one of treatment and rehabilitation.

The use of technology could reduce some of the fixed costs of incarceration, and the elimination of the minimum-security facility could also bring down costs. The real solution is to reduce the number of incarcerated people, to reduce overall the cost of running the state’s Department of Corrections.

Over the last several decades, the United States has become a country that leads the world in the number of citizens incarcerated. Now is the time to shift from that mindset to one of treatment and rehabilitation.

Dennis Malloy is a retired Deputy United States Marshal pursuing a bachelor of science degree in policing, public safety, and security at Roger Williams University.