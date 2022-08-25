State announces this year’s first human case of West Nile virus

The year’s first human case of West Nile virus has been diagnosed in a woman in her 70s who was exposed to the infection in Suffolk County, state public health officials said Thursday.

Last year Massachusetts reported 11 human cases of the virus, which is usually transmitted to people through an infected mosquito’s bite, the Department of Public Health said in a statement.

“August and September are the months when most cases of West Nile virus occur,” Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke said in the statement. “Although the significant drought conditions that exist across the Commonwealth have kept the populations of the Culex mosquito species that are most likely to spread WNV relatively small, today’s news is an important reminder that we all need to take steps to protect ourselves and our families from mosquito bites.”