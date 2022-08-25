State announces this year’s first human case of West Nile virus

The year’s first human case of West Nile virus has been diagnosed in a woman in her 70s who was exposed to the infection in Suffolk County, state public health officials said Thursday.
Last year Massachusetts reported 11 human cases of the virus, which is usually transmitted to people through an infected mosquito’s bite, the Department of Public Health said in a statement.
“August and September are the months when most cases of West Nile virus occur,” Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke said in the statement. “Although the significant drought conditions that exist across the Commonwealth have kept the populations of the Culex mosquito species that are most likely to spread WNV relatively small, today’s news is an important reminder that we all need to take steps to protect ourselves and our families from mosquito bites.”
Most humans infected with West Nile have no symptoms, but people over age 50 are at higher risk for developing severe disease from the virus, according to the statement.
Symptoms of the virus, when present, included fever and a flu-like sickness, officials said.
Officials recommended avoiding mosquito bites by applying insect repellent when going outside, staying in during the peak mosquito hours from dusk to dawn, and wearing long sleeves, pants, socks, and other clothing that covers the skin.
Residents are also advised to drain any standing water on their properties and to install or repair window screens to keep mosquitoes outside, officials said.
