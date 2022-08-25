Two ducks are let loose in a cemetery

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

On Aug. 12 Canton Animal Control shared photos of two Khaki Campbell ducks — which are a breed of domestic ducks — that appeared to have been abandoned in a pond in the back of a cemetery. “What the duck? It’s been an interesting week here,” the Facebook post said. “It appears as though someone dumped their two Khaki Campbell ducks in the pond at the back of the cemetery. This is a terrible idea. Please don’t do this. These guys are not equipped to live here.” Canton Animal Control thanked the Department of Public Works employee who found the ducks, who were given the names Abbot and Costello. “Abbot was pretty happy to go for a ride with the ACO on Wednesday but Costello held out until this morning. They did not enjoy their time apart. We’re happy they’re safe and they’re very happy to be back together.” Animal Control also used the post to share some common sense advice to the public. “One more time… PLEASE DO NOT ABANDON YOUR PETS IN THE WILD,” the post said. “It’s cruel, it can be a death sentence for them, and it can be harmful to our local wildlife.”

STUCK IN MUCK

Firefighters recently came to the rescue of a person who was stuck in a marsh in Mattapoisett. It happened on Aug. 13, and when crews arrived at the scene they spotted the individual in the marsh about 100 yards away from solid ground. The Mattapoisett Fire Department recounted the rescue in a Facebook post, explaining how crews had to use a ladder to make their way over the muddy terrain and extricate the poor soul who was stuck in the muck.

DAD WAS OUT OF TOWN, SO HE (TRIED) TO THROW A PARTY

At 7:39 p.m. Aug. 4, Winthrop police received a call from a homeowner who was overseas and was concerned because he was watching footage from a security camera at his home and discovered his 20-year-old son was throwing a party there. He asked if an officer could stop by and shut the house party down. According to the log entry, police spoke to a family member who said they would contact the son and let him know that his father found out what was happening and the soiree would have to end. The son “was cooperative and will be shutting it down,” the log entry stated.

FORE!

At 12:23 a.m. July 14, Watertown police received a report that a group of youths was seen on a security camera video hitting golf balls toward a vehicle in a parking lot. Officers responded and found about 50 yellow practice balls scattered around the parking lot. Police also noted that the vehicle had about a dozen golf-ball-sized dents on it, and there was a fence that was damaged. Police were working to identify the young golfers who were responsible for causing the damage.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.