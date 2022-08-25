Two taken to hospital, one by Medflight, after car crashes into a pole in Framingham

Two people were taken to the hospital, one by Medflight, after a car crashed into a pole in Framingham Thursday evening, a fire official said.
The crash happened at around 5:18 p.m. on Winter Street, Felix Torres, deputy fire chief with the Framingham Fire Department, said.
One patient was flown to a hospital in Boston, the other was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Worcester.
No further information was available.
