Two teenagers rescued by first responders after getting lost in swamp in Easton

Two 16-year-old boys were rescued by emergency crews after they were “lost and endangered” in the woods in the Hockomock Swamp in Easton Wednesday evening, according to police.
At around 4:30 p.m., a 911 call regarding two teenagers lost in the woods came into the Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Emergency Communications Center, according to a statement from the Easton Police Department.
Easton Police set up a command post at the Southeastern Regional School to search for the teenagers, along with the fire department, State Police Air Wing, K-9 units, the Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council, and the communications center, the statement said.
Two and a half hours later, at approximately 7 p.m., rescue crews found the teenagers about a mile into the woods behind a railroad off of Foundry Street, according to the statement.
It took crews about two hours to get them out of the woods due to the terrain, but they were reunited with family members around 9 p.m. and checked out by the Easton Fire Department on scene, the statement said.
The boys were suffering from dehydration but had no injuries, according to Leah Comins, a spokesperson for the Easton Fire Department.
