Two teenagers rescued by first responders after getting lost in swamp in Easton

Two 16-year-old boys were rescued by emergency crews after they were “lost and endangered” in the woods in the Hockomock Swamp in Easton Wednesday evening, according to police.

At around 4:30 p.m., a 911 call regarding two teenagers lost in the woods came into the Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Emergency Communications Center, according to a statement from the Easton Police Department.

Easton Police set up a command post at the Southeastern Regional School to search for the teenagers, along with the fire department, State Police Air Wing, K-9 units, the Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council, and the communications center, the statement said.