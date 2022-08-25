Watch: Maine woman’s video of great white shark eating porpoise in Casco Bay

“Thanks to citizen scientists Kasey Lyn Watkins and family for sending me info about their amazing sighting,” said John Chisholm, a shark biologist who runs the social media account, “ MA Sharks, ” after Watkins reported the encounter to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app .

Kasey Lyn Watkins captured the moment on video after her 8-year-old daughter, Kali, saw the shark go after its prey.

A Maine family was visiting islands in Casco Bay last Friday when they witnessed something they’ve “never seen anything like” before: a great white shark feasting on a harbor porpoise off nearby Cliff Island.

Advertisement

It was one of a number of sightings reported to the app last weekend, with at least a dozen confirmed off Cape Cod.

“They spotted this juvenile white shark feeding on a harbor porpoise off Maine,” Chisholm added. “It’s a good reminder that white sharks occur off Maine and they don’t just eat seals.”

Get Metro Headlines The 10 top local news stories from metro Boston and around New England delivered daily. Enter Email Sign Up

Watkins, 35, said the family was planning to go to Boothbay for the weekend. They were preparing to leave Casco Bay around 2:40 p.m. on Friday when she heard her daughter yell “that she just saw a shark come out of the water and eat something.”

Soon enough, the family realized that the shark was eating a porpoise, and “he was still coming back for more,” Watkins said.

The predation took place close to where a woman was killed by a white shark almost two years ago, off Bailey Island in Harpswell. The incident, which marked Maine’s first recorded fatal attack, led to more safety protocols and increased research efforts about the presence of sharks along the state’s coastline.

Although people typically associate great whites with being active off Cape Cod, the predation last Friday was not the first one reported in Maine this summer.

Advertisement

In July, a person recorded video of the aftermath of a seal predation off Pemaquid Point in Bristol. Later that month, a woman took a series of photos of a shark feeding on its prey near the Whitehead Island Lighthouse.

“Remember, if you are lucky enough to see a white shark please report it,” Chisholm said. “You can use the Sharktivity app or, if [you’re in Maine], you can also use the [Department of Marine Resources] shark sighting report page.”

The shark was estimated to be under 10 feet long. Watkins said a scientist from the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy told her that it’s “very unusual” to see a white shark of that size and age prey on marine animals like a porpoise, rather than their typical diet of mostly fish.

“I’m guessing it scared this [porpoise] away from its pod, because whenever we see porpoises out there, they’re in big pods and there was no other porpoises around,” she said.

She said the family was “stoked” to see a shark up close, because they’re “big fans of ‘Shark Week.’”

“It was awesome to see,” said Watkins.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.