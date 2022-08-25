Woman drove from Providence to Easton, Mass. and discovered a naked man in the back seat of her vehicle

A woman drove about 30 miles to work unaware that a naked man was sleeping inside her vehicle, police said.
The woman told police she left her home in Providence, listened to a podcast on her commute, and didn’t discover the nude stowaway in the back seat until she arrived at her job in Easton at approximately 12 a.m. Monday, Easton Police Chief Keith Boone said in a Facebook post.
After she called 911, officers were dispatched to 2 Belmont St. in Easton and found 21-year-old Jose Osorio sleeping on the back seat floor of her Chevrolet Tahoe. He had a pair of shorts around one leg and a shirt wrapped around one arm, “leaving the rest of his body uncovered,” police said.
The victim told police she did not know Osorio and had never seen him before, the post said.
“It was apparent to the Officers that Osorio was extremely intoxicated and through an interpreter service, later learned that he had consumed a large amount of alcohol and marijuana earlier in the evening in Providence,” the Facebook post said. “At some point during his intoxicated state, Osorio entered the unlocked vehicle and fell asleep.”
Osorio, who lives in Providence, was arrested without incident and charged with breaking and entering into a vehicle in the nighttime. He also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of Cranston, R.I., for a prior breaking and entering charge, police said.
Emily Sweeney