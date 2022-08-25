GOP prospects narrow in House as Democrats overperform in early contests

Democratic candidates now have outperformed President Biden’s 2020 margins in four special elections held since the Supreme Court overturned the nationwide right to abortion enshrined in Roe v. Wade. The starkest example came Tuesday in New York’s 19th Congressional District, where Democrat Pat Ryan — who made abortion access central to his campaign — defeated Republican Marc Molinaro by just over two percentage points. Biden won the district by little more than one percentage point in 2020.

Republicans are facing dimming prospects for an overwhelming sweep in the House this fall, according to independent analysts and strategists across parties, as Democrats defy a long-predicted red wave in early contests by capitalizing on abortion’s rise as a campaign issue and a renewed focus on former president Donald Trump.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report on Wednesday revised its projections for GOP gains in the House, with editor Dave Wasserman saying on Twitter that it is ‘’not out of the question’' for Democrats to maintain control of the chamber. The group, which once predicted Republicans would pick up 20 to 35 seats, is now projecting a more modest increase of 10 to 20 seats. And Republicans say they have dialed back their expectations even as they remain confident they will retake the House.

Representative Tom Cole, Republican of Oklahoma, said the special-election results should be a ‘’wake-up call’' to Republicans who have overestimated the party’s chances. In an interview, he urged lawmakers in safe seats to put more money toward the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) and other candidates.

‘’Our people ought to take a look at this and look in the mirror,’’ he said, ‘’and if you haven’t done everything you’re supposed to do — to not only help yourself, but help the team — then you’ve got to do more.’’

Cole, a former NRCC chairman, was optimistic the GOP still has the resources to ‘’play very deep’' into Democratic territory, and the GOP has set its sights on districts that Biden once won handily.

But another ex-chairman of the NRCC, Tom Davis, said Republicans may want to pull resources back from their most ambitious pickup prospects to focus more on swing districts.

‘’If you’re Democrats, there are some signs of life out there,’’ Davis said. ‘’And for Republicans whose expectation is this is going to be a cakewalk, they’ve got a lot of work to do between now and November.’’

Democrats’ stronger-than-anticipated showings in special elections — along with high turnout in recent Democratic primaries and, earlier this month, a Kansas popular vote on abortion access — have underscored to many analysts that rollbacks in abortion access have handed Democrats a powerful campaign message, even as Republicans bet Americans will vote on other issues such as inflation and crime. The outcomes also bolster Democratic hopes that their candidates can outrun Biden and his low approval ratings as Republicans seek to tie their opponents to the president.

The shifting House prospects come as uncertainty grows among top Republicans about taking control of the evenly divided Senate, with GOP candidates trailing in key swing-state races. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, of Kentucky, recently acknowledged the House is more likely to flip, saying that Senate races are ‘’different’' and that ‘’candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome.’’

Republicans only need a net pickup of five seats in the House to regain the majority. They are eyeing nine Democratic seats where Trump won by more than five percentage points, and another seven where he won by a margin in the low single digits. Strategists and analysts urged caution about drawing broad conclusions from recent special elections, because they expect higher turnout among Republicans and independents in the fall. The special-election turnout also may have skewed toward college-educated voters more receptive to Democrats’ message.

GOP strategists emphasized that the political landscape could shift again before Election Day, based on the state of the economy and other unknowns.

‘’I’d still rather be us than them,’’ Cole said, comparing Republicans and Democrats’ outlooks for the fall.

Still, the special-election results have caught strategists’ attention. A Democratic candidate also outperformed Biden in special election for New York’s 23rd Congressional District on Tuesday, trailing by 6.6 percentage points in a place that Trump once won by 11.

Blue-leaning counties in New York’s 19th District saw high turnout, as did Tuesday’s Democratic primary in Florida — potential signs of Democratic energy. Analysts noted that turnout in Florida matched 2018, when higher-profile races were on the ballot.

And nationally, abortion appears to have risen as a priority for voters in recent months, with 56 percent of registered voters calling the issue very important to their decision-making in congressional races in a Pew Research poll released this week. That’s up from 43 percent in March, before the Supreme Court’s ruling on abortion rights. Polling shows that voters trust Democrats more on the issue.

Democratic operatives and organizers celebrated the special-election results as one more indication that their focus on abortion is resonating with voters. Helen Kalla, a spokesperson for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, hailed a ‘’clear and decisive signal that the red wave Republicans have been predicting is not bearing out so far.’’