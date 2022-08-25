Officials: Person jumps FBI fence Chicago FBI, throws rocks

CHICAGO (AP) — A person jumped the fence outside the FBI’s Chicago field office and began throwing rocks at the building on Thursday morning, authorities said.

No injuries were reported in connection with the incident and Rob Sperling, a spokesman for the Federal Protective Service, said that the person was detained and taken by Chicago police to a hospital for evaluation. The police department's news affairs office said the person was only taken to a hospital but was not arrested.

FBI spokeswoman Siobhan Johnson declined to comment beyond confirming that a “security incident" had occurred at about 11 a.m. and that there were no injuries and “no known threats to the public at this time.”