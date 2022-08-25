T-Mobile partners with SpaceX in effort to end cellphone dead zones

T-Mobile is partnering with SpaceX to use satellites to expand the carrier’s coverage to remote parts of the United States, the companies said Thursday.

The partnership would allow T-Mobile, the second-largest carrier in the United States, to service customers in areas with no cell towers or wireless networks using Starlink satellites. The Bellevue, Wash.-based telco said that more than half a million square miles of the United States did not currently have cell coverage.

"This partnership is the end of mobile dead zones," T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert said at a news conference with SpaceX founder Elon Musk. "This is important for safety, it is important for contact with the people we love, and it is important for people in rural areas."