Back to school with Kid A, Kid B, and a gun

Both kids have backpacks, sneakers, sweatshirts, and jeans. In the next few weeks, students will meet their teachers and classmates, start getting homework assignments, and participate in fire drills. And at some point during the school year, Kid A will show up at the school with a gun and shoot and kill Kid B. Kid A may kill only Kid B, or he may kill a lot of other kids as well, and perhaps some teachers.

Right now, somewhere in America, two kids are getting ready for the new school year. Let’s call them Kid A and Kid B.

The press will descend on the community. Reporters will stand in front of yellow police tape. There will be press conferences and funerals. There will be speculation about the motive. There will be endless discussion of the shooter’s social media posts, family background, and psychological condition. There will be information about how he got the gun.

Politicians will tweet condolences. Some politicians will bring up the idea of stricter gun control, beginning with an assault weapons ban. Other politicians will accuse them of trying to politicize the moment. The media will run think-pieces and panel discussions reminding us that sweeping gun control measures will never pass in America. Because Second Amendment. Because responsible gun owners. Because guns don’t kill, people do. Because a good guy with a gun. Because prairie dogs and feral pigs.

Kid B’s parents will never recover. Kid B’s siblings will never recover. Kid B’s classmates, if they survive, will never recover.

Guns are now the leading cause of death among American children and teens. Approximately 4.6 million US children live in homes where there’s at least one loaded and unlocked gun (which, leaving aside for the moment the possibility of a school shooting, amplifies the danger of accidents and suicides). There are just too damn many guns. And too many of the guns that are out there are war weapons capable of such swift and terrible mayhem that there is no defense against them, and no excuse for anyone to be able to buy them.

Over the past four years, there have been 119 US school shootings. Is it likely that any one particular school will be shot up? No. But some school, somewhere in America, will be. The phrase “school shooting” has become a compound noun, in a way that it never used to be, and the adjective that precedes it in news stories, with terrible, jaded frequency, is “another.” As in “another school shooting.”

At a public presentation I attended several years ago, students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., spoke about surviving the school shooting that killed 17 of their schoolmates and teachers and injured 17 others. They said that each time there was another school shooting they would think that this would be the one that would finally make everyone say “enough,” but then they would see that no, nothing was really going to change.

They said that whenever they proposed specific measures, critics would say, oh, but that measure wouldn’t have prevented this shooting or that shooting — a kind of willfully obtuse refusal to hear what the students were really saying: You need to employ a lot of different measures in order to protect as many kids as possible.

They said they realized that the older generation wasn’t going to do anything and that they were in it alone.

This is intolerable. How can the gun lobby be stronger than all the voices in America that are pleading for sanity? Looking ahead to this next school year, I imagine rings of parents and grandparents standing around schools, not armed, not chanting, just standing there, watching, witnessing, trying to protect, trying to do something rather than do nothing.

Kid A is a real person, a student at some school in America, or a dropout, or someone who has gone to that school at some point. Kid B is also a real person, though we don’t yet know his or her name and we have not yet seen the gut-wrenching photograph of him or her smiling during a dance recital or family picnic or ball game. Right now Kid B is getting ready to go back to school with no idea of what’s coming. Although one can’t help thinking that Kid B is already, distantly, worried about what might be coming, not because of a premonition but because no child in American can go back to school these days without fearing the possibility of a school shooting. Their teachers, too, live with the daily possibility that it might happen. So do all the parents — the parents of the students and the parents of the teachers.

I hope that it doesn’t happen. But when it does, it will happen in a place where people will say, afterward, “If it can happen here, it can happen anywhere.”

Joan Wickersham is the author of “The Suicide Index” and “The News from Spain.” Her column appears regularly in the Globe.