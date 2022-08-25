A final term for Bill Galvin

Yes, Galvin has occupied the same office for 28 years, which is a record. If elected, this would be his eighth four-year term. But there’s a strong case for Galvin’s nomination if one looks at his superb record running elections, which is a central reason the Globe editorial board endorses him once again for the Democratic nomination.

In the Democratic primary race for secretary of state — the office that oversees elections and voting, public records, financial securities, and other divisions — one person matches the moment: William F. Galvin, the incumbent.

At a time when the integrity of American elections is under fire, it’s critical to have an experienced official in charge of elections at the state level. From viral misinformation like the Big Lie to interference from foreign actors, the risks that the 2024 presidential election will face are serious and threaten to sow profound mistrust in the electoral process.

The Brighton Democrat, who will be 72 years old in September, is facing a lively challenge for the nomination from Tanisha M. Sullivan, an attorney and president of the NAACP’s Boston branch. Sullivan says Galvin hasn’t pushed hard enough for voting reforms, and she accuses him of running the office in an “administrative and transactional” way. But those arguments don’t hold up.

Galvin has run elections in an effective, noncontroversial manner. There have been no major scandals or investigations into his office during his 28-year tenure. Not to mention he seamlessly administered the 2020 presidential election during the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic. To that end, he pushed for pandemic voting reforms such as vote-by-mail, which has been an electoral success by all accounts.

But the real test may come in 2024 and beyond. “Our elections are under attack . . . and it’s not just empty rhetoric,” said Galvin in a meeting with the editorial board. There’s a vigilante movement, even in Massachusetts, he said. It’s “people who are so suspicious of the elections that they’re showing up at local election offices, trying to interrupt training sessions, trying to take pictures of machines, demanding records that don’t exist. Obviously there’s no basis for any of that, but nevertheless they act as if they believe it.”

Galvin, who is now the senior Democratic secretary of state in the nation among those who have elections in their portfolio of responsibilities, has defended himself from his opponent’s criticism that he should have pushed for voting reforms way earlier than 2020 by arguing that it’s up to the state Legislature, not him, to enact those changes. He’s right. But it’s true that Galvin should use the bully pulpit more to push lawmakers for, say, same-day voting registration, a reform for which Beacon Hill has shown no appetite.

Sullivan’s smarts and spirit of activism have certainly energized the race and pushed Galvin. And there is always a case for fresh blood in any political office. But generational change for the sake of generational change can come at a high cost when the stakes are as high as they are in the next presidential election. A steady, experienced hand at the helm in the secretary of state’s office is what the Commonwealth needs to meet this moment.

