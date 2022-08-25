Five reasons to get off the beach and vote

Good choices. Sure, Attorney General Maura Healey is unopposed in the Democratic primary for governor (as is State Treasurer Deb Goldberg), and that takes some of the spice out of things. But the other statewide races — for attorney general, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, and auditor — are competitive, and feature some extraordinary candidates. We’ve got municipal leaders, former White House officials, and at least one “diehard policy wonk .” Of course, most politicians are also driven by ego and ambition, and some of the down-ballot candidates are less than inspiring this year. But with so much of the country enduring a politics infected with misinformation, corruption, incompetence, and sheer hate, Massachusetts voters need to reward talent and principle when we find them.

Whoa: There’s an election in 11 days. The Massachusetts primary has crept up on us, like those lengthening shadows on the sand, and suddenly it’s time to put down the Sue Grafton paperback and pay attention. Conventional wisdom predicts a low turnout on Sept. 6, with the primary coming right after Labor Day, amid the start of school, transit disruptions, and a general unwillingness to leave behind the pleasures of a relatively pandemic-lite summer. But voting is a habit you don’t want to fall out of, and this low-key, ho-hum primary actually features some important contests and even a few historic markers worth taking part in. Here are five reasons to shake the sand out of your shoes and vote.

A 2020 City of Boston ballot drop off box. Drop boxes for completed ballots are all over the state — there are 20 in Boston alone, and you can track your ballot to make sure it is counted.

It’s the end of an era for Charlie Baker’s style of moderate Republicanism, and that makes this year’s GOP primary kind of historic. Two visions for the future of the state Republican Party are on the ballot: the MAGA-endorsed gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl and his primary opponent, Chris Doughty. All politics is relative, and relative to Diehl, Doughty is Marcus Aurelius. But no amount of wishful self-definition makes Doughty a moderate. He opposes abortion rights, wants to cut the state’s corporate income tax, has plans to toughen up on welfare and immigration, and he is open to voting for Donald Trump again if he runs for president in 2024. What’s the big difference? Unlike Diehl, Doughty does not promote the lie that the 2020 presidential election was rigged against Trump. A low bar, perhaps, but one GOP primary voters might want to weigh in on.

Year of the Woman? For the first time in memory, women are running for all six statewide offices on the Democratic side, from governor on down. Polls at this stage should be taken with Jimmy Buffett’s entire lost shaker of salt, but there’s a good chance that women will hold at least three or four of the constitutional offices in the state next year. For a place long seen as hostile to women in politics, that’s something worth celebrating. And though I don’t think every woman will — or should — win her primary on Sept. 6, it will be nice to take a stand for diversity by voting for token men for a change.

It’s so easy. This year, for the first time, Massachusetts allows universal voting by mail. That means you can vote without leaving your lakeside cabin, so long as your application is received by your city or town hall by Aug. 29. Drop boxes for completed ballots are all over the state — there are 20 in Boston alone, and you can track your ballot to make sure it is counted. Regular polling places will be open for early voting in select locations beginning Aug 27. The new system is often called “no excuse” absentee voting because you no longer need to show a reason for requesting a mail-in ballot. But “no excuses” also applies to the voters and to their civic responsibilities.

The stakes. Honestly, I’d like to give even the candidates I won’t vote for a medal for braving the roiling political waters in these times. The state is facing some seriously knotty challenges: persistent and worsening economic and racial disparities in housing, education, transportation, and health care; drug overdoses that killed a record number of residents in 2021; looming climate disasters that threaten the Massachusetts coastline especially; and the COVID-19 pandemic which, even as it eases, has left casualties across the state, from disrupted educations to hollowed-out downtowns. These candidates have stepped up when too many Americans are openly hostile to public figures, and the campaigns are expensive, nasty, brutish, and long. Democracy itself is under siege. The least we can do is vote.

