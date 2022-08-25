He spent years arranging inmate transfers and has thoughts on Bulger case

Such transfers were done for a wide variety of reasons. Some were done at the inmate’s request, often to be closer to family and support services as they approached a release date. More often, prisons would swap “problems” — inmates whose behavior drained or threatened staff morale and the orderly running of the facility. This may have been part of the rationale in sending Bulger from a Florida prison to one in West Virginia, where he was fatally beaten in 2018.

I am in complete agreement with Kevin Cullen’s assertion that “the absolute last person the Bureau of Prisons should have put Whitey Bulger anywhere near was Freddy Geas” ( “Charges are the easy part,” Metro, Aug. 19). I was involved in arranging for the transfer of inmates during my 23 years working in prisons in both Kansas and Massachusetts.

Many inmates have so-called enemy situations rooted in their activities prior to being incarcerated. If the protection of these inmates could not be managed internally through the classification process — most often by assigning them to a protective custody unit — a transfer to another prison would be initiated. In the inmate culture, those who “take a PC” are looked down upon by the general inmate population. It is seen as less than manly. Given Bulger’s history and reputation, this may have been part of the dynamic.

However, even if he was resisting a protective custody status, it is still the responsibility of the Bureau of Prisons to keep him safe. Obviously, the bureau failed miserably at that. Attributing his assignment to the West Virginia facility to more malevolent, intentional motivations is speculative but can’t be ruled out.

Jim Cain

Wakefield

The writer was a psychologist at the Kansas Department of Corrections and the director of inmate services at the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Department in both Cambridge Jail and the House of Correction in Billerica.