Your takes on the T: paying for privatization; crowd gets creative

We can see that Governor Charlie Baker, who has coasted through two terms and been lauded as the most popular governor in the nation, is in fact the Prince of Privatization. The subversion of the public sector, in transportation, education, and health care, is the not-so-hidden agenda of the Pioneer Institute, the governor’s go-to think tank, of which he was once co-director. Baker’s resume also includes financial oversight decisions on the Big Dig, which led to cuts in the state transportation system.

Advertisement

The Orange Line’s woes represent a failure of an ideology that places private interests over public projects and needs. Baker has been a smooth peddler of privatization, and this snake oil has made our Commonwealth sick.

David J. Weinstein

Jamaica Plain





We can crowdsource our way through this challenge

I was heartened by the article “Rail out of commission but not ingenuity, good will” (Page A1, Aug. 23). Thank you to everyone who stepped up and made the process a little easier for a lot of people. However, I disagree with the comment from Senator Ed Markey (of whom I’m a supporter in general) that it “shouldn’t be on community members and local officials to create the resources necessary to understand this shutdown.” Who better to create ways to help their community than the users of the system themselves? Federal and state government should support community members and local officials in this important work.

Donna Lazorik

Allston