Story on Liss-Riordan’s class-action work presents unfair picture

I found Stephanie Ebbert’s article about attorney general candidate Shannon Liss-Riordan unfair and incomplete (“AG candidate shared richly in class actions: Some fault Liss-Riordan’s earnings from client cases,” Page A1, Aug. 23). Unlike corporate attorneys, who bill by the hour, plaintiff-side attorneys (myself included) undertake an incredible amount of risk by working on contingency for years and pouring hundreds, if not thousands, of hours into any given case — with the potential of earning zero dollars on that case.
Liss-Riordan has taken on powerful corporate interests on tough issues. She has won groundbreaking lawsuits on behalf of waitstaff, janitors, and truck drivers who have been denied overtime and fair pay. She is frequently one of the only women in the courtroom, duking it out with large, well-funded corporations.
It is fair game that the Globe might examine how much money she may have been compensated on certain cases. But this was a lengthy piece with an overwhelming focus on that one point. It presented a limited picture of the legal arena, the risks that plaintiff’s attorneys take (note that none of Liss-Riordan’s colleagues were quoted), and the voice that plaintiff’s attorneys help give to those who need someone to stand up for them.
Liss-Riordan may be well paid, but that’s not an accident or some negative attribute of hers — it’s because she has earned it and done a tremendous job for her many clients over the course of her entire career. She would continue to do the same as state attorney general.
Matthew Fogelman
Needham