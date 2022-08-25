Story on Liss-Riordan’s class-action work presents unfair picture

I found Stephanie Ebbert’s article about attorney general candidate Shannon Liss-Riordan unfair and incomplete (“AG candidate shared richly in class actions: Some fault Liss-Riordan’s earnings from client cases,” Page A1, Aug. 23). Unlike corporate attorneys, who bill by the hour, plaintiff-side attorneys (myself included) undertake an incredible amount of risk by working on contingency for years and pouring hundreds, if not thousands, of hours into any given case — with the potential of earning zero dollars on that case.

Liss-Riordan has taken on powerful corporate interests on tough issues. She has won groundbreaking lawsuits on behalf of waitstaff, janitors, and truck drivers who have been denied overtime and fair pay. She is frequently one of the only women in the courtroom, duking it out with large, well-funded corporations.