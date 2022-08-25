In Vogue, Ketanji Brown Jackson makes a choice to define herself

It’s rather unconventional. But there Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is on the pages of Vogue’s new September issue — the most important month of the year for the publication — dressed head to toe in Oscar de la Renta at the Lincoln Memorial, looking up and seeming to meet the fixed marble gaze the 16th president cast toward her.

The images went viral even before the issue hit newsstands. Annie Leibovitz, the celebrity photographer who snapped Jackson’s pictorial, was lambasted by Black Twitter last week for her repeated inability to properly illuminate Black skin. Conservatives slammed the publication as biased for failing to extend the same opportunity to Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

Those kerfuffles aside, Jackson’s choice to make her first high-profile media appearance as a justice in the pages of a fashion glossy serves to underscore that the era of the celebrity justice is here to stay. Long past are the days when those on the nation’s highest bench spoke only through the opinions that they authored. Now, it seems, the job of a Supreme Court justice extends beyond explaining their interpretation of the Constitution and laws. It now includes shaping the public’s image of the court as an institution, in part, by shaping the public’s perception of them as individuals.

Not everyone thinks this is wise. Legal scholars have long warned that the elevation of justices like the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg to rock-star status, and the justices increasing embrace of such aggrandizement, not only eclipses their intellectual power, it can make them unwitting political figures in an era a hyper-partisanship, further threatening the public’s already battered trust in the court as an institution.

I don’t entirely disagree. Ginsburg’s own admission that her comments about the 2016 presidential election candidates were “ill-advised” for a Supreme Court justice is an example of how her full embrace of the moniker “Notorious R.B.G.” could sometimes backfire.

But I have no problem with Jackson’s Vogue spread. She is ascending to the nation’s highest court at an unprecedented time, on the heels of some of the most disruptive decisions of a generation on abortion, gun control, religion, and voting rights. She is the first Black woman on the bench but will rarely have a chance to speak on behalf of this court’s majority, and never when it comes to the biggest cases ahead of it, including those involving affirmative action, election integrity, and environmental protections.

Yes, she can speak from the bench during arguments and through her mostly dissenting opinions. But she also has the right to define herself as she chooses, especially after confirmation hearings in which Republican lawmakers repeatedly tried — and failed — to falsely define her as an unqualified pervert coddler who doesn’t know the definition of “woman.”

Certainly, other justices have been allowed to choose for themselves how they present to the world — and others have been featured in fashion publications. Ginsberg was interviewed in Elle magazine, and Sotomayor was on Latina magazine’s cover (after turning down Vogue and Leibovitz).

Though the modern embrace of the public stage by justices goes back to media appearances by William O. Douglas and others in the 1960s, legal scholar Richard Hasen credits the late Antonin Scalia with spearheading the celebrity justice culture we know today. But it wasn’t only Scalia’s willingness to speak to the media, it was his embrace of conservative hero status for his willingness to publicly excoriate his critics. He told CBS’s Leslie Stahl of those who think the Bush v. Gore decision was purely political: “Get over it!”

More recently, since writing the majority opinion in the case that overturned Roe v. Wade, Justice Samuel Alito has reveled in the adoration heaped on him in conservative circles, giving speeches gleefully mocking critics of the ruling and positioning himself as a religious rights crusader fighting the ills of an “increasingly secular society.” So no, I’m not bothered about Justice Jackson pictured in a nice dress at a national monument.

It’s notable that Jackson isn’t interviewed for the piece, opting instead to have her photos accompanied by an essay penned by ImeIme Umana, a public defender in Washington, D.C., who had made her own history in 2017 as the first Black woman to be elected president of Harvard Law Review. Certainly, it was Jackson’s wish to have the words accompanying her Vogue photos be those of a Black woman whose life she touched and whose work she inspired.

“We searched for hope in her every measured answer, in her crystalline explanations of the law,” Umana wrote of the nation watching Jackson’s confirmation hearings. “We searched for hope in the tone of her voice and the width of her smile. Ours is a country desperate for hope.”

We don’t know when, or for what outlet, Jackson will give her first media interview as a justice. But she’s already shown that she’s prepared to do it on her own terms. Is it embracing celebrity? Perhaps. But on a bench with others who are more than willing to do the same on their own behalf, Jackson’s approach is not only proper, but necessary.

Kimberly Atkins Stohr is a columnist for the Globe and The Emancipator. She may be reached at kimberly.atkinsstohr@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KimberlyEAtkins.