Aaron Donald swings helmet in wild brawl between Rams and Bengals during joint practice

CINCINNATI — A brawl between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams put an early end to their joint practice session Thursday, with Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald repeatedly swinging a helmet at Bengals players before getting thrown to the ground.

Players threw fists and helmets during scuffles leading up to a final free-for-all with Donald, a three-time defensive player of the year, getting thrown to the ground after swinging a helmet.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor downplayed the event, saying: “Emotions run high. We've been working together for two days now, and that's just some real competitive guys getting into it.”