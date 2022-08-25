Dolphins cancel joint practice with Eagles because of stomach bug outbreak

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins canceled their joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday after a stomach bug sidelined multiple players, coach Mike McDaniel said.

“That was a unique curveball early this morning,” McDaniel said. “We don’t really know totally where it was coming from and are just trying to be overly cautious.”

McDaniel added “more than a couple” players have been affected and are exhibiting the normal symptoms of a stomach bug. A few members of the Dolphins staff have been affected and it appears to be contagious, he said.