Dolphins cancel joint practice with Eagles because of stomach bug outbreak

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins canceled their joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday after a stomach bug sidelined multiple players, coach Mike McDaniel said.
“That was a unique curveball early this morning,” McDaniel said. “We don’t really know totally where it was coming from and are just trying to be overly cautious.”
McDaniel added “more than a couple” players have been affected and are exhibiting the normal symptoms of a stomach bug. A few members of the Dolphins staff have been affected and it appears to be contagious, he said.
The Dolphins, as of now, will still play the Eagles Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium in their preseason finale. It isn’t known which of the starters, if any, will play.
Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said no one on the team had exhibited any stomach bug symptoms. The Eagles held their own practice Thursday.