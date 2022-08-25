A familiar new face is at the helm of rebuild for Hopkinton girls’ volleyball program

On Wednesday, she finalized her 15-player varsity roster to take on the Tri-Valley League slate and nonleague foes. Early Thursday morning, the Hillers were back on the court for their first full practice.

But first-yearcoach Emma Sweetapple is well acquainted with the Hopkinton girls’ volleyball team. A 2011 alum, she is preparing for her 12th year with the program as a player and then assistant coach.

A 25-0 season ended with a 3-1 victory over Westborough for the Division 2 state title last November, and the retirement of revered 18-year coach Marge Grabmeier.

“It’s definitely a bit of a rebuilding year for us,” Sweetapple said.

“I’m focusing on the young athletes and just getting them comfortable in this new role and getting myself comfortable in this new role too. But I’m a competitor, so I’m never going take a state championship off the table.

“Getting this job has been really a full circle moment for me, after playing for Margie, working for and with her, to now stepping into her old position.”

A few players, like senior rightside hitter Abbie Hardenbrook, have experience with Sweetapple as their coach from their early years in the program.

“She helped form my baseline skills and helped develop me as a player,” Hardenbrook said.

“I relied on her on and off the court, she was someone I really looked up to my freshman year and still do.

After the graduation of eight seniors, headlined by captain Kate Powers, the TVL MVP, Sweetapple wanted the returning six players to have a role in the captain selection process.

Last spring, Hardenbrook, and seniors Annabelle Senseney and Emily Graeber were selected by the returning players through a self-nomination and voting process.

“Nothing is more important than team chemistry, and [our first] practice went great, it definitely set a really good tone for the season,” Hardenbrook said.

“We do have a young team, but they’re really talented so the best way to lead them is to encourage them to work hard and always bring their best effort.”

For 11 athletes, this will be their first varsity season, but Sweetapple is optimistic about the work they can do over the next week.

“Defensively, we’re coming out very strong right now, we have a lot of high jumpers and some very strong passers,” Sweetapple said.

“We need to spend a lot of work on offense and communication, it’s a new team, so figuring out how to communicate with each other and learning preferences for hitting and height are big.”

The Hillers will travel to state finalist Westborough for a scrimmage Sept. 1 before their season opener in a nonleague match against an always challenging Bishop Feehan squad on Sept. 6.

▪ Defending Division 4 champion Ipswich graduated seven seniors, including star libero Liz Linkletter and middle blockers Claire O’Flynn and Meghan Wallace from a 21-1 squad.

“Our biggest thing is knowing that we don’t have the same team,” third-year coach Staci Sonke said. “Strategies, the way that we practice, tackle games are going to be different, but our confidence and mental toughness will be the same.”

The Tigers will run their fast offense through eight returning varsity players, including pin hitter Grace Sorensen and setters Kendra Brown and Tess O’Flynn.

▪ Old Rochester finished off a program-best 23-2 season with the Division 3 championship, a 3-1 win over Dennis-Yarmouth. The key this season for coach Jimmy Oliveira and the Bulldogs: team synergy and leadership with a young group with just three seniors: Ella Souter, Emma Van Ness, and Reagan Rock.

“Day one of tryouts was really quiet,” Oliveira said. “As the last three days went on, the gym got a lot louder. In order to get back to the championship we’re going to need great communication.”

▪ What can two-time defending Division 1 champion Needham do for an encore? The 2021 graduating class of nine finished 70-5 overall with two titles. After a six-day tryout schedule that will conclude Saturday, the Rockets will have a better idea who will step into the lineup behind a pair of talented juniors, Globe All-Scholastic Samantha Tam and Isobel Streeper, the younger sister of 2021 Globe Athlete of the Year Ellie Streeper.

“We definitely are going to need to put the pieces of the puzzle together again,” coach Courtney Chaloff said. “But we have two outstanding juniors returning that are stepping into a more prominent leadership position.”

▪ A tip of the cap to the 2022 inductees to the Massachusetts Volleyball Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame: Steve Derossi (New Bedford boys), Ernie Holcomb (Falmouth girls), Rachel Lassey (Dartmouth girls), David Moore (Bourne girls), Jacqui Niosi (Quincy boys and girls), Dru Sisson (Dennis-Yarmouth girls), Pam Thomas (Duxbury girls), Mark Taylor (Minnechaug girls), Andrew Viselli (St. John’s Prep), and Tyler Wingate (Westfield boys and girls). The induction brunch will be Oct. 16, at Granite Links.

Correspondent Tyler Foy also contributed to this story.