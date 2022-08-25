Game 125 lineups and notes: Can the Red Sox avoid being swept by the Blue Jays?

After dropping the first two games of the series, the Red Sox will look to avoid a sweep at the hands of Toronto on Thursday. The Red Sox are 1-5 in their last six games and four games below .500.

Wednesday’s 3-2 loss came despite rookie Brayan Bello tossing a career-high five innings in which he allowed two runs and struck out seven.

On Thursday, the Sox will turn to another rookie when Kutter Crawford takes the mound.