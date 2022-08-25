Game 125 lineups and notes: Can the Red Sox avoid being swept by the Blue Jays?

After dropping the first two games of the series, the Red Sox will look to avoid a sweep at the hands of Toronto on Thursday. The Red Sox are 1-5 in their last six games and four games below .500.
Wednesday’s 3-2 loss came despite rookie Brayan Bello tossing a career-high five innings in which he allowed two runs and struck out seven.
On Thursday, the Sox will turn to another rookie when Kutter Crawford takes the mound.
Here is preview.
Lineups
BLUE JAYS (67-55): TBA
Pitching: RHP Kevin Gausman (9-9, 2.99 ERA)
RED SOX (60-64): TBA
Pitching: RHP Kutter Crawford (3-5, 5.14 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Blue Jays vs. Crawford: Bo Bichette 0-2, Cavan Biggio 1-2, Matt Chapman 1-2, Santiago Espinal 1-2, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1-3, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0-2, Teoscar Hernández 0-2, Alejandro Kirk 0-2, George Springer 1-3
Red Sox vs. Gausman: Christian Arroyo 2-6, Xander Bogaerts 16-51, Bobby Dalbec 3-8, Rafael Devers 3-17, Jarren Duran 1-3, Kiké Hernández 0-7, J.D. Martinez 6-18, Reese McGuire 1-2, Tommy Pham 7-14, Kevin Plawecki 2-4, Rob Refsnyder 4-14, Alex Verdugo 1-11
Stat of the day: Gausman has faced the Red Sox four times this season, going 3-0 with a 1.38 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 26 innings.
Notes: Crawford has gone a career-high six innings in four of his past seven starts, but he was roughed up for nine runs and 11 hits in 3⅔ innings in his last start against the Orioles. … Gausman has pitched 22 consecutive scoreless innings over his past three-plus road starts, a streak that began at Fenway on July 22. He is 7-8 with a 3.82 ERA in 24 games (19 starts) against the Red Sox. … Red Sox starting pitchers have gone at least five innings and allowed three runs or fewer in 10 of the last 13 games. … Reese McGuire has hit .378 in 13 games since he was acquired from White Sox on Aug. 1. … The Blue Jays have won seven consecutive games at Fenway Park.
