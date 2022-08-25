Here’s why the Florida Complex League Red Sox may be the best group to come through Fort Myers in years

The potential of a team comprised chiefly of 18- and 19-year-olds ranked as perhaps the best group to come through Fort Myers since a 2014 team that featured Rafael Devers, Michael Chavis, and several others (Michael Kopech, Javy Guerra, Jalen Beeks, Ty Buttrey) who were dealt to fortify a 2018 championship team.

The Florida Complex League Red Sox fell to the FCL Yankees, 8-4, in a semifinal game. Despite that conclusion to a 35-20 regular season, the depth of talent on that short-season team stood out.

A fascinating and potentially very important Red Sox affiliate saw its season conclude on Thursday afternoon.

“It’s an exciting time for the Red Sox. They’re prospects, but my goodness. I’m going to have to have a drink of water just talking about them,” said FCL Red Sox co-manager Tom Kotchman.

The team featured a number of players who are likely to rank among the top Red Sox prospects in the next couple of years, if they do not already merit such status.

“With all the guys, everyone’s already gotten so much better. The development here is just different than anything [previously experienced],” said outfielder Roman Anthony, a 2022 second-rounder. “Just getting to see these guys get better every day and make progress every day against guys that are three, four, five years older than us, it’s pretty fun.”

The roster displayed what coach Bianca Smith described as “a winning culture, but also the culture where you just keep battling.” The group also stood out for its joy in work — despite buses heading to JetBlue Park at 6:45 a.m. — and competition.

To illustrate the point, Smith cited an extended spring training game in May where players, in an effort to imitate the home run cart of the Red Sox’ big league team, found a wheelbarrow and pushed a teammate through the chain-link dugout to celebrate a long ball.

“They’re definitely energetic, and they’ve got serious drive to win,” said Smith.

A National League evaluator noted that the team featured elite top-end talent as well as depth that surpassed most other FCL teams, noting that players who were part-timers or bench contributors might rank among the top prospects on other teams.

None of that guarantees future impact for players who are years away from the big leagues. But the volume of prospects the Sox featured in their short-season affiliate creates optimism about the pipeline. Among the names to monitor:

International players

▪ Miguel Bleis (CF, 18 years old): Arguably the organization’s first true five-tool talent since Mookie Betts, Bleis hit .301/.353/.542 with 5 homers, 23 extra-base hits, and 18 steals in 40 games before being shut down with lower-back tightness.

“If we called on him,” suggested one NL scout, “they’d laugh and hang up immediately.”

“It’s sort of a righthanded version of Devers. It’s loud. It’s the same sound. He can mis-hit balls and they go out,” said Kotchman. “Does he have holes? Yes. But there’s no doubting the sound that the ball makes with the bat and there’s no doubting him as a runner and how he runs, because it’s easy.”

“If anyone has hit the ball consistently harder than him in the FCL this year, I’d be surprised,” added Red Sox farm director Brian Abraham. “You don’t talk about five-tool players too often, but he is one of them.”

Advertisement

Bleis could see time in Single A Salem this year if his back allows him to get back on the field.

▪ Luis Perales (RHP, 19): Signed out of Venezuela as a 16-year-old in 2019, Perales had shown electric stuff but had thrown just two innings in official games through 2021. In 2022, he’s finally gotten to show his potential.

“The myth has become a reality,” said the NL scout.

In 25 innings, Perales had a 1.08 ERA, struck out 34 of 94 hitters, and held hitters to a .120 average before a promotion to Salem. He often dominated solely with a fastball that topped out at 98-99 miles per hour, but when forced to incorporate his slider and changeup for the sake of developing a fuller mix, he continued to carve hitters.

▪ Johnfrank Salazar (2B/3B/SS, 19): Salazar’s solid offensive abilities (.327/.434/.446) and defensive versatility suggested a player who can find his way to the big leagues. Yet his significance to the FCL team (prior to a promotion to Salem) surpassed his statistics. Among teammates, Salazar earned the moniker “El Capitán” for his leadership and contributions to the development of players around him.

▪ Other seasons of note: Lyonell James (1B/3B, 19; .340/.442/.430) and Allan Castro (OF, 19; .279/.351/.451) impressed offensively, while Ahbram Liendo (2B/SS, 18; .219/.363/.308) and Luis Ravelo (SS, 18; .187/.298/.234) showed excellent up-the-middle defense.

Draftees

▪ Mikey Romero (SS/2B, 18): The 2022 first-rounder showed what Kotchman described as a “picturesque lefthanded swing” with little wasted motion while making hard contact. He also showed power potential. His overall game has the sort of polish that could open the door to an unusually aggressive development path — much like 2021 first-rounder Marcelo Mayer.

Advertisement

“It’s hard to not compare him to Marcelo in a lot of ways,” said Abraham. “I think there’s a lot of parallels.”

▪ Roman Anthony (OF, 18): Anthony had an excellent debut, with the lefthanded hitter posting a .429/.475/.486 line in 40 plate appearances while flashing the ability to drive the ball to all fields.

“I’ve always been a guy that’s been a pure hitter first and always been a guy who’s hit to all fields, hit for average,” said Anthony, who is listed at 6 feet 3 inches, 200 pounds. “Obviously I grew into my body a little bit and got some power in the swing, but to me I always liked being a hitter first.”

▪ Cutter Coffey (SS/2B/3B, 18): Though Coffey struggled out of the gate (.125/.300/.156), Kotchman suggested that his righthanded power and demeanor at a young age had a hint of Troy Tulowitzki.

▪ Brooks Brannon (C, 18): Brannon, a ninth-rounder who signed for a bonus ($712,500) in line with an early third-rounder, represents what is historically the riskiest draft demographic: high school catcher. Yet while his power is a head turner, his presence behind the plate immediately wowed the Sox.

“Just wait. You’ll be hearing about this guy,” said Kotchman.

▪ Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (RHP, 19): A 2021 fourth-rounder out of Puerto Rico, Rodriguez-Cruz (who turned 19 last week) is a slender 6-4 and posted a 1.95 ERA, 26.3 percent strikeout rate, and 8.8 percent walk rate. He showed the potential for a starter’s four-pitch mix if he can add weight and strength.

Advertisement

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com.