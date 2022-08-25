High school football is back at Fenway Park with five Thanksgiving week matchups

The 2022 high school football season is barely a week old with preseason workouts in 80-degree temps, but 10 Eastern Mass. programs have already circled the calendar for Thanksgiving week matchups at Fenway Park.

On Tuesday, Nov. 22, Boston City League rivals O’Bryant and Latin Academy will square off at 5 p.m., followed by the 134th clash between Malden and Medford (7:30 p.m.).

On Wednesday, a tripleheader will feature former Catholic Central rivals Austin Prep and St. Mary’s (1:30 p.m.), the 90th meeting between Middlesex League rivals Belmont and Watertown (4 p.m.), and Southeast Conference foes Bridgewater-Raynham and Brockton (6:30 p.m.).

Advertisement

“I just think it’s the it’s really one of the pinnacle high school events in the country, to be quite honest with you,” St. Mary’s athletic director Jeff Newhall said.

“[For] Major League Baseball players around the country, their goal is to play at Fenway Park some day. To be able to have our kids play, not only at Fenway Park, but play football at Fenway Park, I just think is a tremendous opportunity.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Notably, Austin Prep is the lone participating school that is no longer in the MIAA. The Cougars are embarking on their first season in the New England Prep School Athletic Council, but will play its former CCL rival for the third straight year in a Thanksgiving game.

Newhall said that even after Austin Prep announced its move, the two schools quickly discussed bringing back the Thanksgiving bout.

“Even when they did that, we had talked right away and and agreed right away that we were going to play on Thanksgiving, at least for this year,” he said. “And then obviously going forward, we’ll see how it plays out for them in their league, and then for us in our same Catholic Central League.”

Advertisement

To Newhall, Austin Prep is Austin Prep, regardless of its athletic affiliation. The contest won’t affect Power Ratings or postseason positioning, and he still enjoys a healthy relationship with the opposing school.

“I just think it’s a great matchup for us, and to be able to do it at Fenway Park with somebody that we shared so many contests with over the past number of years, I think it’s great.”

Fenway Park began hosting high school football in its inaugural year of existence back in 1912. After an 80-year hiatus beginning in 1935, the stadium restarted the tradition in 2015.

A year ago, in the first games at Fenway since 2018, there were four matchups: East Boston/South Boston, Andover/North Andover, Blackstone Valley Tech/Nipmuc, and Winchester/Woburn.

“Thanksgiving rivalry games are always a highlight of the high school football season and adding the iconic backdrop of Fenway Park will only make the occasion more special for the players, coaches, and fans,” Fenway Sports Management President Mark Lev said in a statement.

“We look forward to welcoming the communities and football fans to the Park to celebrate this time-honored tradition.”

Tuesday, November 22, 2022

▪ Boston Latin Academy vs. O’Bryant, 5 p.m.

▪ Malden vs. Medford, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 23, 2022

▪ St. Mary’s vs. Austin Prep, 1:30 p.m.

▪ Watertown vs. Belmont, 4 p.m.

▪ Bridgewater-Raynham vs. Brockton, 6:30 p.m.

General admission tickets are available at http://www.redsox.com/highschoolfootball.