No shocker: US tops Uruguay in World Cup qualifier, 105-71

The win, combined with Puerto Rico’s win over Brazil in another qualifier Thursday, put the Americans alone atop of their qualifying group.

John Jenkins scored 22 points on 8-for-9 shooting — including a 6-of-7 effort from 3-point range — and the U.S. had little trouble on the way to a 105-71 victory over Uruguay in a World Cup Americas Region qualifying game.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Things could not have gone better for USA Basketball on Thursday night.

Langston Galloway added 18 points for the Americans, who are likely now just two wins away from qualifying for next year’s World Cup. And they did it with former U.S. coach Mike Krzyzewski — the now-retired Duke coach who led the Americans to three consecutive Olympic gold medals — looking on from a courtside seat.

Advertisement

Coach K surely liked what he saw.

The U.S. (6-1 in qualifying) outscored Uruguay 33-13 in the second quarter to take control, that burst fueled by making 3-pointers on four consecutive possessions. The outcome was never in doubt again.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

DaQuan Jeffries scored 16, Dewan Hernandez added 12 and Robert Woodard II had 11 for the Americans, who were 15 for 29 from 3-point range.

Esteban Batista and Luciano Perodi each had 14 for Uruguay (4-3), which remains firmly in the mix for a World Cup berth.

The U.S. opened the day tied with Brazil in the Group F standings; there are two groups of six teams in the Americas Region, and the top three in each group — along with the best fourth-place team — will go to the World Cup.

The Americans can’t start packing for the World Cup yet. But they can probably start thinking about what to bring.

Other than the U.S. and Brazil, Group F also includes Puerto Rico, Mexico, Uruguay and Colombia. The other group in the Americas Region, Group E, features Canada, Venezuela, Argentina, the Dominican Republic, the Bahamas and Panama.

Advertisement

Uruguay led 4-0 after 20 seconds, and that was the lone hurrah for the visitors from South America. The rest of the night was all U.S., which got its easiest win yet of this qualifying tournament.