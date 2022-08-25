Patriots reach injury settlement with Malcolm Butler, making him a free agent

LAS VEGAS — The Patriots released Malcolm Butler from injured reserve with an injury settlement Thursday, officially marking the end of his second stint with the team.
The 32-year-old veteran cornerback is now an unrestricted free agent.
Butler signed a two-year contract with the Patriots in March, hoping to make a comeback after a brief retirement. A roster spot was not guaranteed, given the competition at the position and Butler’s need to return to form.
Butler played 27 defensive snaps in New England’s preseason opener, further indicating that the Patriots needed a closer look at him while the rest of the starters sat. He did not return to any practices after the game and was placed on season-ending injured reserve five days later with an undisclosed injury.
Had the Patriots kept Butler on injured reserve, he would have remained under contract through the 2023 season. Following Thursday’s injury settlement, however, Butler is free to sign with any team.
Butler has seven years of NFL experience, having started his career as an undrafted free agent in New England. He is most known for his game-sealing interception in Super Bowl XLIX and a mysterious benching in Super Bowl LII.
