Phillies star Bryce Harper back Friday, two months after broken thumb

“One, you get a great hitter back,” Thomson said before a game against Cincinnati. “But he’s also healthy. That’s really important to us. To get another batter in that lineup makes a lot (of difference) … everyone knows how great a hitter he is.”

Reigning National League MVP Bryce Harper is set to start for the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night, just two months after having his left thumb broken by a pitch.

Harper was 5 for 8 with two home runs, two doubles and six RBIs in a two-game rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley. His minor league stint was originally expected to last through the weekend, but ended after a game-winning RBI double in the ninth inning on Wednesday night.

“It all depended on how he felt seeing pitches, his timing and how comfortable he was in the box,” Thomson said.

Harper took off Thursday to recover from some soreness, but is set to be the designated hitter when the Phillies host Pittsburgh to start of a three-game weekend series.

“His body was sore just in general, so it was like fifth day in spring training which is understandable given he’s been out for two months,” Thomson said. “We told him to take a day and come here to work out. And we’ll activate him tomorrow.”

The two-time NL MVP was hitting .318 with 15 homers and 48 RBIs when the thumb was broken by a fastball from San Diego’s Blake Snell on June 25. He is likely to spend the rest of the 2022 season as Philadelphia’s designated hitter since a small tear in his ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow has kept him out of right field since April.

Since his departure, Philadelphia has climbed into the second wild-card position in the NL. The Phillies have gone 30-20 without him and had a team on-base/slugging percentage (OPS) of .752 while averaging 4.5 runs per game in that stretch.

Harper will be projected into the third spot in the lineup surrounded by Kyle Schwarber, Rhys Hoskins, J.T. Realmuto and Nick Castellanos.

“It’s huge because (pitchers) know where he’s at all the time,” Thomson said. “The same with Schwarber. They know where that guy is at all the time. So the guys in front of them tend to get more strikes and better pitches. Not all the time, but most of the time.”

Yankees put Cortes on IL

The New York Yankees will place left-handed pitcher Nestor Cortes on the injured list because of a groin injury, sources confirmed to ESPN. Cortes has been one of the best pitchers in baseball this season, posting a 2.68 ERA over 131 innings and making his first All-Star Game earlier this season. He has blown past his previous career high in innings pitched and never topped more than 115 in the minor leagues. Cortes sits second in the Yankee rotation in fWAR with 2.6, behind Gerrit Cole.

Angels 1B Walsh out

Los Angeles Angels first baseman Jared Walsh went on the 60-day injured list because of thoracic outlet syndrome on his left side. Walsh has struggled this season offensively, hitting .215 with 15 homers and 44 RBIs in 118 games. Angels head athletic trainer Mike Frostad said before it has not been determined yet if Walsh will require surgery for the season-ending injury … The Houston Astros placed closer Ryan Pressly on the injured list, said manager Dusty Baker. Pressly has been sidelined this week with neck spasms … Paul Goldschmidt slugged his 32nd and 33rd homers to highlight a five-RBI performance, Corey Dickerson set a franchise record for consecutive hits and the St. Louis Cardinals rolled to an 8-3 win against the Cubs in Chicago. Dickerson set a franchise record with 10 hits in 10 consecutive plate appearances in the post-1961 expansion era dating to his first of two consecutive four-hit games in the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader.