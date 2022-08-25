Red Sox fan makes catch of the night — in his first game in the Green Monster seats

Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen nailed a 388-foot home run to the lower left corner of the Green Monster in the sixth inning Thursday night.

Jansen’s bullet checked in at a speedy 108.3 miles-per-hour off the bat, according to MLB Barrel Alert, before it was swiped up quickly by fan Steve Snow, who was experiencing his first game at Fenway Park from the Green Monster seats.

“I just watched it come in and took my old little league training and caught the ball,” Snow said.