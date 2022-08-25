fb-pixel Skip to main content
Red Sox

Red Sox fan makes catch of the night — in his first game in the Green Monster seats

By Jayna Bardahl Globe Correspondent,Updated August 25, 2022, 16 minutes ago
Red Sox fan Steve Snow hauled in a hard-hit home run in the Green Monster seats.Jayna Bardahl

Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen nailed a 388-foot home run to the lower left corner of the Green Monster in the sixth inning Thursday night.

Jansen’s bullet checked in at a speedy 108.3 miles-per-hour off the bat, according to MLB Barrel Alert, before it was swiped up quickly by fan Steve Snow, who was experiencing his first game at Fenway Park from the Green Monster seats.

“I just watched it come in and took my old little league training and caught the ball,” Snow said.

Snow was celebrating his 60th birthday with family.

“They’re all super excited. Two of them went to get beverages so they missed it but it was nothing really spectacular. It was fun,” he said.

Advertisement

Snow said he had not caught a ball before at a game, but was unquestionably ready for this fastball headed his way.

“I tried to give it away to a kid but he didn’t want it so maybe I’ll put it in my trophy case,” Snow said.


Jayna Bardahl can be reached at jayna.bardahl@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Jaynabardahl.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video