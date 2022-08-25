Red Sox fan makes catch of the night — in his first game in the Green Monster seats

Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen nailed a 388-foot home run to the lower left corner of the Green Monster in the sixth inning Thursday night.
Jansen’s bullet checked in at a speedy 108.3 miles-per-hour off the bat, according to MLB Barrel Alert, before it was swiped up quickly by fan Steve Snow, who was experiencing his first game at Fenway Park from the Green Monster seats.
“I just watched it come in and took my old little league training and caught the ball,” Snow said.
Snow was celebrating his 60th birthday with family.
“They’re all super excited. Two of them went to get beverages so they missed it but it was nothing really spectacular. It was fun,” he said.
Snow said he had not caught a ball before at a game, but was unquestionably ready for this fastball headed his way.
“I tried to give it away to a kid but he didn’t want it so maybe I’ll put it in my trophy case,” Snow said.
A MONSTER swing 😤 pic.twitter.com/MP48v72Mjz— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 26, 2022
Jayna Bardahl can be reached at jayna.bardahl@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Jaynabardahl.